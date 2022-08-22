A steam train covered in Christmas lights is coming to northeast London once more this winter, as the Epping-Ongar heritage railway runs its Light Fantastic services in the evenings.

The magic begins as soon as you arrive at Ongar. As the train makes a grand arrival, marvel at the brightly lit carriages, and once on board the train, let the magic unfold as the music plays and the story begins. The exterior of the steam train will be decorated with lights, but that is only a part of the experience, as there will be illuminations alongside the train and a number of special lineside displays through the countryside from North Weald to Ongar.

The Light Fantastic services will run on Wed-Sun evenings from Saturday 19th November through to Sunday 15th January. Tickets to ride in the illuminated steam train are available at £20 per person, or you can book a compartment at £120 for up to 6 people, or £160 for up to 8 people.

Tickets are on sale now from here, and based on heritage railways elsewhere are expected to sell out quickly. The train of lights is an idea that’s starting to pop up in a number of heritage railways to bring visitors in during the quieter winter months, and it’s a very good way of supporting them.

Getting to the Epping Ongar Railway

To get to the Epping Ongar Railway from London, take the Central line to Epping tube station, and either the 339 or 420 buses to get to Ongar town centre to catch the train.

Alternatively, there are car parks nearby in Ongar town centre, and it’s only a few minutes’ walk to the Ongar station to catch the steam train for your Lights Fantastic ride.

(Note that the Epping Ongar Railway endeavours to operate these services with a steam locomotive. The Railway reserves the right to substitute the steam locomotive for diesel should circumstances dictate.)