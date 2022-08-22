The London Underground’s Piccadilly line has been blocked in west London after a Range Rover fell onto the railway following a road accident.

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that a woman died in the accident.

The police say that just before 4am this morning, a Range Rover and a Tesla, were involved in a collision and the Range Rover had left the road and gone onto the railway line near Park Royal tube station.

A woman in the stationary Tesla was treated for injuries that have been assessed as not life-threatening.

Two occupants of the Range Rover that landed on the railway were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, but the third occupant of the Range Rover died at the scene.

The police are advising that the A40 and the Piccadilly line in the area are likely to remain closed for a considerable period of time. At the time of writing, TfL’s traffic disruption page is showing the Piccadilly line suspended entirely between Uxbridge and Acton Town. That whole section has to be closed as there’s nowhere to reverse trains along the line that can avoid Park Royal station.

The northern half of the closed line is shared with the Metropolitan line, which is still running, and further south, the Central line calls at Hanger lane which is close to Park Royal, while the Chiltern Railways line calls at stations close to Sudbury Town and Sudbury Hill.