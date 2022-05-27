Published by London Theatre No Comments ↓

Based on the well-loved Bizet opera Carmen, this new staging of The Car Man has been adapted and reimagined specifically to best utilise the Royal Albert Hall. Dancers will be performing throughout the auditorium amongst the stellar new stage designs.

Sir Matthew Bourne and his renowned dance company New Adventures are bringing their multiple award-winning show to the Royal Albert Hall for 14 performances only.

The new production will boast an expanded company of 65 dancers and musicians as well as a live orchestra. The new designs now focus on small-town America in the 1960s, a greasy garage/diner instead of a Spanish cigarette factory. When a handsome stranger arrives in town things are suddenly different. Heat and desire begin to drive the townspeople into a downward spiral of lust, greed, betrayal and revenge.

The show runs from 9th June to 19th June, and there’s a sale on tickets if booked before 2nd June from here.

  • £38 seats are now £20
  • £49 seats are now £30
  • £77 seats are now £40
  • £88 seats are now £50
  • £104 seats are now £60

