Plans for a small scale tube strike taking place on Friday 3rd June at two central London stations have been called off after the RMT union said it had made progress in talks with TfL.

The RMT union says that station staff at Euston and Green Park stations have faced bullying and intimidation from a single manager for years, leading to a breakdown of industrial relations. However, following intense negotiations between RMT and tube bosses, an agreement was reached to have a review with union involvement to deal with the bullying issue.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Underground (LUL) has finally seen sense to take the union’s arguments seriously regarding workplace bullying and we will now suspend to the strike on June 3 to hopefully reach a resolution quickly.”

However, the union warned that if immediate improvements are not seen and the review does not lead to a just settlement, then strike action for a different day will be called.

A much larger strike due for Monday 6th May June that will see around 4,000 station staff across London is still currently scheduled to go ahead and is likely to see widespread disruption.