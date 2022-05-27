Central London is going to be very busy over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and a number of tube stations are going to be closing to manage the crowds. This is pretty routine for railway stations where they sometimes close a station or entrance that might be overwhelmed by crowds and direct people to another nearby station with the capacity to safely handle the crowds.

TfL has already been warning that services and central London roads may be busier than usual, particularly on the Saturday night and Sunday daytime at key interchanges, and has now confirmed which stations will be affected. Naturally, they are all around Buckingham Palace for the big party events that are taking place.

There will also be some road closures in central London, which are expected to cause travel disruption, delays and bus route changes.

If you’re heading to the Jubilee party, then be advised of the travel changes, and if not, maybe avoid the area entirely!

Friday 3rd June

Green Park station: May be closed at times due to strike action – strike suspended, station will be open as usual

Euston station: May be closed at times due to strike action – strike suspended, station will be open as usual

Saturday 4th June

Charing Cross station: Closed after 3pm

Green Park station: Entry only via the ramp entrance after 9pm

Hyde Park Corner station: Exit only from 4pm, and station closed after 9pm

St James’s Park station: Closed after 3pm

Sunday 5th June

Green Park station: Entry only via the ramp entrance after 4pm

Hyde Park Corner station: Exit only from 2pm, and station closed after 4pm

St James’s Park station: Closed after 1pm

Westminster station: No entry or exit after 10am, can only be used to change between Circle/District and Jubilee lines.

In related news, Customers using the Jubilee line, Elizabeth line or stations that have a Royal link in their name will see and hear special celebratory messages during the four day Platinum Jubilee weekend, from Queen’s Road Overground station in Walthamstow, to Queensbury Underground and Royal Victoria DLR – and beyond.