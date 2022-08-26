Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Britain’s most loved sitcom Only Fools and Horses has made its West End debut at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Written by Jim Sullivan son of the show’s creator and writer John Sullivan along with comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Tickets are available from £20 (usually £36), and also £65 seats are on sale for £40 and £113 seats are half-price at £60. The offer is valid for Mon-Fri shows between 12th Sept to 21st Oct, if booked by 3rd September from here.

Only Fools and Horses centred around Del Boy Trotter, an ambitious market trader from Peckham who was constantly cooking up schemes to make it rich. Running consecutively for a decade from 1981-1991 and running sporadic Christmas specials through 2003, Only Fools and Horses was voted Britain’s most popular sitcom in a 2003 BBC poll. An episode of Only Fools and Horses still holds the record for the most-watched episode of a British sitcom of all time with a viewership of over 24 million.

The show’s creator and sole writer John Sullivan died in 2011 but his son Jim Sullivan has written the upcoming musical with comedian Paul Whitehouse.

The show is brought to life by Tom Bennett (Love and Friendship, EastEnders) as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, and Peter Baker as Trigger. With Andy Mace in the role of Grandad.

Musical contributions from pop-rock duo Chas n Dave with additional music by Jim Sullivan and Chas Hodges.

