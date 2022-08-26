The latest list of outstanding congestion charge payments owed by overseas embassies based in London has topped £142 million, as of June 2022, having risen from £136 million at the end of September 2021.

Although the congestion charge is applied to road vehicles entering the congestion zone, many embassies argue that it’s not a charge but a tax, and embassies are exempt from paying domestic taxes under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Transport for London (TfL) disagrees and maintains a list of outstanding debts due on its website, that’s updated every 6 months.

Some embassies accept the charge is not a tax, and by 2008 the majority of the 128 embassies based in London had agreed to pay the fees, although a number of them have since changed their minds. For example, in 2006, the UAE agreed to pay its outstanding fees, but in 2022, it had built up a fresh debt of £17,680 once more.

The most egregious non-payer is the USA, with outstanding fees of £14.6 million as of the end of June 2022. Although the US Embassy moved to Nine Elms in late 2017 and is now outside the congestion charge zone, its drivers still head into town on a regular basis, so they keep getting hit with unpaid bills.

Part of the difficulty for TfL is that they can’t sue a diplomatic mission to recover the outstanding fees. Only the central government can trigger proceedings against international embassies, so TfL is dependent on the government to take action on its behalf. According to a written statement from the Mayor of London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large Congestion Charge debts annually, to encourage payment.

Of course, the embassies have been ignoring the letters ever since the congestion charge was introduced back in February 2003. Until it’s resolved, TfL will be publishing updates every 6-months and the debt figure will keep on rising.

Paul Cowperthwaite, TfL’s General Manager for Road User Charging, said: “We are clear that the Congestion Charge is a charge for a service and not a tax. This means that foreign diplomats are not exempt from paying it.

“We continue to pursue all unpaid Congestion Charge fees and related penalty charge notices.”

Outstanding congestion charge at end of June 2022