The latest list of outstanding congestion charge payments owed by overseas embassies based in London has topped £142 million, as of June 2022, having risen from £136 million at the end of September 2021.

Although the congestion charge is applied to road vehicles entering the congestion zone, many embassies argue that it’s not a charge but a tax, and embassies are exempt from paying domestic taxes under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Transport for London (TfL) disagrees and maintains a list of outstanding debts due on its website, that’s updated every 6 months.

Some embassies accept the charge is not a tax, and by 2008 the majority of the 128 embassies based in London had agreed to pay the fees, although a number of them have since changed their minds. For example, in 2006, the UAE agreed to pay its outstanding fees, but in 2022, it had built up a fresh debt of £17,680 once more.

The most egregious non-payer is the USA, with outstanding fees of £14.6 million as of the end of June 2022. Although the US Embassy moved to Nine Elms in late 2017 and is now outside the congestion charge zone, its drivers still head into town on a regular basis, so they keep getting hit with unpaid bills.

Part of the difficulty for TfL is that they can’t sue a diplomatic mission to recover the outstanding fees. Only the central government can trigger proceedings against international embassies, so TfL is dependent on the government to take action on its behalf. According to a written statement from the Mayor of London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large Congestion Charge debts annually, to encourage payment.

Of course, the embassies have been ignoring the letters ever since the congestion charge was introduced back in February 2003. Until it’s resolved, TfL will be publishing updates every 6-months and the debt figure will keep on rising.

Paul Cowperthwaite, TfL’s General Manager for Road User Charging, said: “We are clear that the Congestion Charge is a charge for a service and not a tax. This means that foreign diplomats are not exempt from paying it.

“We continue to pursue all unpaid Congestion Charge fees and related penalty charge notices.”

Outstanding congestion charge at end of June 2022

American Embassy £14,598,455
Embassy of Japan £10,005,130
Office of the High Commissioner for India £8,503,745
High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria £8,334,925
Embassy of the People`s Republic of China £7,901,400
Embassy of the Russian Federation £5,983,865
Embassy of the Republic of Poland £5,237,120
Office of the High Commissioner for Ghana £4,757,935
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany £4,615,010
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan £4,603,465
The Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan £3,501,110
Kenya High Commission £3,247,480
High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan £3,066,430
Embassy of the Republic of Korea £2,593,800
Embassy of France £2,531,410
Embassy of the Republic of Cuba £2,446,640
High Commission for the United Republic of Tanzania £2,280,830
Embassy of Spain £2,160,120
Embassy of Algeria £2,142,190
High Commission for the Republic of South Africa £1,963,600
Sierra Leone High Commission £1,903,615
Embassy of Romania £1,854,840
Embassy of Ukraine £1,663,590
Embassy of Greece £1,655,970
Turkish Embassy £1,544,880
Cyprus High Commission £1,408,630
Embassy of the Republic of Hungary £1,360,520
High Commission for the Republic of Zambia £1,143,730
Embassy of the Republic of Yemen £1,052,860
Botswana High Commission £951,880
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria £916,630
High Commission of the Republic of Mozambique £859,840
High Commission for the Republic of Malawi £823,985
Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia £818,070
Uganda High Commission £797,740
High Commission for the Republic of Zimbabwe £788,265
Embassy of the Republic of Côte d`Ivoire £779,920
High Commission for the Republic of Cameroon £757,420
Embassy of the Republic of Belarus £732,325
High Commission for the Republic of Namibia £724,070
Malta High Commission £702,895
Embassy of the Slovak Republic £689,320
Mauritius High Commission £666,855
Embassy of Belgium £659,460
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania £648,985
High Commission for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka £647,240
Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco £640,590
Embassy of the Republic of Liberia £625,150
Embassy of Austria £624,260
Kingdom of Swaziland High Commission £612,860
Embassy of the Islamic State of Afghanistan £602,160
Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea £557,530
High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho £527,080
Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam £511,640
Embassy of the Republic of Guinea £499,570
Embassy of the Czech Republic £477,630
Jamaican High Commission £470,620
Embassy of The Republic of Iraq £465,980
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo £427,280
Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan £425,270
Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan £415,990
Royal Danish Embassy £402,555
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia £380,690
High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda £345,555
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia £345,550
Embassy of Portugal £323,800
Embassy of Luxembourg £316,275
Tunisian Embassy £291,140
Belize High Commission £279,730
Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea £275,960
Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt £243,820
Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan £238,310
Embassy of the Republic of Estonia £215,860
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia £210,580
High Commission of the Republic of Ghana £200,560
High Commission of the Republic of Maldives £197,970
Embassy of the State of Eritrea £184,790
High Commission for Guyana £184,330
High Commission for Seychelles £169,935
Embassy of the Dominican Republic £164,650
Kingdom of Eswatini High Commission £155,810
Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines £152,040
Embassy of Tunisia £150,910
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania £135,170
Embassy of El Salvador £129,645
High Commission for Saint Lucia £126,740
Embassy of the Republic of Albania £124,480
Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic £118,920
The Embassy of the Republic of Moldova £114,150
Embassy of Bosnia And Herzegovina £99,120
The Gambia High Commission £96,240
Embassy of the Republic of Senegal £92,785
High Commission for Grenada £80,030
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran £78,340
Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman £73,530
Embassy of Kosovo £61,100
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo £58,260
Embassy of the State of Qatar £48,260
Embassy of the Republic of Gabon £48,030
The Embassy of the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic £45,920
Embassy of Tajikistan £42,580
Embassy of Georgia £34,680
Embassy of Guatemala £32,280
High Commission for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh £30,810
Libyan Embassy £29,770
Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan £19,040
Royal Thai Embassy £18,430
Embassy of Honduras £18,110
Embassy of Italy £17,740
Benin Consulate £17,730
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates £17,680
Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar £17,200
Embassy of Nicaragua £16,790
Ambassade De La République Du Burundi £14,660
Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan £12,900
Embassy of Brazil £11,750
Embassy of the Republic of Angola £10,090
Malaysian High Commission £8,990
Embassy of the State of Kuwait £5,810
Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia £5,690
High Commission of the Republic of Fiji £4,380
Embassy of the Principality of Andorra £4,040
Embassy of Mongolia £4,000
Embassy of the Union of Myanmar £3,900
Barbados High Commission £3,770
Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic £3,160
Embassy of the Azerbaijan Republic £3,080
Embassy of Chile £2,940
Embassy of Cambodia £2,780
Canadian High Commission £2,770
Papua New Guinea High Commission £2,400
Embassy of Mexico £2,160
Embassy of the Republic of Serbia £2,030
Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda £1,930
Embassy of the Republic of Armenia £1,600
Embassy of Haiti £1,560
Colombian Embassy £1,530
Embassy of the Argentine Republic £1,520
Embassy of Slovakia £1,460
High Commission for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines £1,460
Embassy of Iceland £1,320
Central African Republic £970
High Commission for the Republic of Trinidad And Tobago £960
Embassy of the State of Bahrain £720
Embassy of the Republic of Croatia £610
Australian High Commission £600
Brunei Darussalam High Commission £600
Tonga High Commission £600
Embassy of Peru £480
Embassy of Israel £370
High Commission for Saint Christopher and Nevis £360
Embassy of Paraguay £320
The Royal Embassy of Cambodia £250
Embassy of Costa Rica £160
High Commission for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas £160
Royal Norwegian Embassy £160
Embassy of the Republic of Macedonia £130
Embassy of Turkmenistan £130
Embassy of the Republic of Panama £130
Embassy of Finland £120
The High Commission for the Commonwealth of Dominica £120
New Zealand High Commission £80
Embassy of the Republic of Togo £40
  1. Patrick says:
    27 August 2022 at 10:48 pm

    TFL if this was the small man a person with a family going to their everyday job you would suck the blood from them by sending bailiff to our home.
    These embassies don’t pay tax.
    But London tax payers with the tfl noose around our neck

  2. Peter Wright says:
    28 August 2022 at 7:44 am

    Easy. Write it off against the Foreign Aid Budget.

  3. GreenWiz says:
    28 August 2022 at 9:15 am

    That £142m debt owed would provide much needed funds for TfL and perhaps the NHS who having to deal with the outfall of toxic emissions in relation to illness, earlier deaths and well, just deaths! They obviously never going to pay so how to reconcile? The offending vehicles clearly being picked up by number recognition so how about the vehicles impounded by the police (or traffic wardens?) and the embassies charged for release? The fee being equivalent to the cost of the vehicle. If they then choose to not pay and lose the vehicles these then sold at a pretty price. Some of the proceeds could be put towards the expense to the force, some to TfL, some to the NHS. It might even be the case that some vehicles impounded more than once so a win for London. In any case it might get them to start actually paying instead and providing the much-needed revenue they currently dodging. The other option of course is to get a government with a spine or at least a moral backbone…

  4. SteveP says:
    28 August 2022 at 1:46 pm

    It would be interesting to compare the amounts owed to the staffing levels. Obviously, all the Americans drive everywhere. Surprised to see Canada on the list – I wonder if some of these small amounts are just cheque-lost-in-the-post.

