SV Tenacious, the UK’s largest working tall ship will be in London for a short visit in September, and there will be a free open day for tours.

SV Tenacious is owned by the Jubilee Sailing Trust and is the only sea-going tall ship in the world that can be sailed by a mixed ability crew, including disabled people, those with mental health conditions or long-term ill-health issues, and the socially isolated. The aim of the charity is to give people of mixed abilities and circumstances the freedom to explore their ability, potential and place in the world through inclusive adventures at sea.

The sailing ship will be in London for a few days in early September, and there will be an open day for the public to go on board and see the ship up close and meet the volunteers who keep her shipshape.

The tours take place on Tuesday 6th September at 10am, 11am, 12:30pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, and you can book your free place by filling in this form, before 4th September.

The visits are free, but as the sailing ship is a charity, you’re strongly encouraged to make a donation as the charity is struggling badly following the pandemic, and has been forced to put their other ship, Lord Nelson up for sale.

IMPORTANT

Supervised children aged 12+ are welcome, individual entries will need to be completed for every person attending, including children.

The ship is going to be moored up next to the Royal Navy Reserve base at HMS President, so you must bring photo ID with you so that you can go through the military building to the sailing ship.

Access to HMS President is at 72 St Katharine’s Way, E1W 1UQ, which is a short walk from Tower Bridge and Tower Hill tube station. There’s a cycle hire docking station right outside the entrance.