Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

SV Tenacious, the UK’s largest working tall ship will be in London for a short visit in September, and there will be a free open day for tours.

SV Tenacious on a previous visit to London (c) Jubilee Sailing Trust

SV Tenacious is owned by the Jubilee Sailing Trust and is the only sea-going tall ship in the world that can be sailed by a mixed ability crew, including disabled people, those with mental health conditions or long-term ill-health issues, and the socially isolated. The aim of the charity is to give people of mixed abilities and circumstances the freedom to explore their ability, potential and place in the world through inclusive adventures at sea.

The sailing ship will be in London for a few days in early September, and there will be an open day for the public to go on board and see the ship up close and meet the volunteers who keep her shipshape.

The tours take place on Tuesday 6th September at 10am, 11am, 12:30pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, and you can book your free place by filling in this form, before 4th September.

The visits are free, but as the sailing ship is a charity, you’re strongly encouraged to make a donation as the charity is struggling badly following the pandemic, and has been forced to put their other ship, Lord Nelson up for sale.

IMPORTANT

Supervised children aged 12+ are welcome, individual entries will need to be completed for every person attending, including children.

The ship is going to be moored up next to the Royal Navy Reserve base at HMS President, so you must bring photo ID with you so that you can go through the military building to the sailing ship.

Access to HMS President is at 72 St Katharine’s Way, E1W 1UQ, which is a short walk from Tower Bridge and Tower Hill tube station. There’s a cycle hire docking station right outside the entrance.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert