Published by By Ian Mansfield London News No Comments ↓

A sailing ship has become the first since the 1970s to be authorised as a commercial cargo carrier, and is now looking for cargo to carry.

The Sea-Change Sailing Trust, which owns the Blue Mermaid sailing ship has received permission from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for the vessel to carry cargoes of up to 110 tonnes, between Lowestoft and Sandwich – and up the Thames.

(c) Blue Mermaid

The sailing ship trust, which provides training and education for young people and vulnerable adults is working with Brightlingsea based Essex Cement to carry cargo within its authorised range.

Sea-Change’s executive officer, Richard Titchener, said: “If you need cement anywhere on the Thames (or anywhere between Lowestoft and Sandwich), please get in touch. You will not only cut carbon emissions, but also be helping us in our work to train and develop young people in need.”

One full load by sailing ship can remove the equivalent of 4 articulated lorries from the road. So if you know someone in need of a regular delivery of cement in London – let them know it can now arrive by sailing ship.

The charity hopes to expand the service to cover other light freight in the future.

In 2022, a total of 200 mainly young or vulnerable people took to the water aboard the Blue Mermaid with the Trust. The last commercial cargo to be carried by a UK-registered sailing vessel was 100 tonnes of cattle cake, which set sail from Tilbury to Ipswich aboard the Cambria in 1970.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News