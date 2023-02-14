In a few weeks time, rail fares will change as most will go up in price, so here’s a range of ways to save money on your travel costs.

Including at the end, an exceptional deal for people commuting around London.

Many of the savings on longer trips outside London need a bit of thinking and forward planning, but the money saved on rail trips can be quite substantial.

For London Commuters

Annual train tickets

All the train companies and TfL offer a discount to buyers of annual travel cards, typically the equivalent of 52 weeks of travel for the price of 40 weeks.

Some examples, based on prices for 2022

Zones Annual Travelcard 12 Monthly Travelcards You save 1 & 2 £1,536 £1,770.00 £234.00 1 to 4 £2,208 £2,544.00 £336.00 1 to 6 £2,812 £3,240.00 £428.00 2 to 3 £1,152 £1,327.20 £175.20 2 to 5 £1,528 £1,760.40 £232.40

However, many people are working hybrid, often commuting just three days a week — so let’s check how that compares, and make some assumptions, such as commuting Tue to Thur and having 4 weeks holiday (so working 48 weeks), and paying for one peak hours ticket in the morning and one off-peak ticket in the evening.

Zones Annual Travelcard 48 * 3 daily commutes 1 & 2 £1,536 £835.20 1 to 4 £2,208 £1,065.60 1 to 6 £2,812 £1,296.00 2 to 3 £1,152 £532.80 2 to 5 £1,528 £691.20

So you can see that using contactless payments for hybrid working can save a lot of money – but note that these prices exclude the cost of travel at weekends.

Let’s make another assumption — such as a person who travels around a bit on a Saturday — and reaches the daily fares cap for travel zones usually travelled through.

Zones Annual Travelcard 48 * 3 daily commutes + Sat 1 & 2 £1,536 £1,267.20 1 to 4 £2,208 £1,593.60 1 to 6 £2,812 £1,972.80 2 to 3 £1,152 £964.80 2 to 5 £1,528 £1,320.00

In fact, unless you commute at least 4 days a week and travel at the weekends, you may be better off using contactless payments instead of buying a travelcard.

Additional benefits

Buying an annual travelcard does however also save you a third off rail trips outside London with a Gold Card. Just a few trips per year can add up to a considerable additional saving on your travel costs.

You can however get the same one-third discount on national rail journeys if you buy a RailCard for just £30 a year.

How to save money on an annual travelcard

If you do need to buy an annual travelcard, how can you reduce the hit to your wallet?

Interest free loans

Many employers offer staff benefits that include an interest free loan to buy an annual travel card.

You’ll need to speak to your Payroll/HR dept to see if your employer offers that benefit — or to harangue them into starting it if they don’t.

Interest free credit card deals

If buying an annual card yourself but struggling to secure the hefty upfront cost, it can be worth hunting around for an interest free offer on a new credit card, or a balance transfer deal.

You’ll need to pay the balance off over the time frame the card company is offering their 0% interest rate offer to avoid high credit card rates, but it can be a very cheap way of being able to afford the cost of an annual travelcard.

SouthWestern Railway

This is an offer that enables you to pay as normal for 11 monthly travelcards, and then you get the 12th month for free.

Refunds

The railway companies will offer refunds on annual travel cards if your plans change.

However, if for example, you seek a refund after six months, you don’t get half your money back, but a percentage based on what you would have paid had you bought six monthly tickets instead.

Avoid Zone 1

Sounds obvious, but have you ever seen just how much you can save by avoiding Zone 1?

Someone with, for example, a Zones 1-4 travelcard could save £932 per year if they could use a Zones 2-4 travelcard instead.

If you travel into Zone 1, then my tip is to commute to the edge of Zone 1, then grab a hire bike for the last mile. Annual bike hire is just £120. Save money and get fit!

Obviously, not everyone can avoid Zone 1, but if you live on one side of London and work on the other, that means you’re paying a premium in travelling through Zone 1. If renting, the savings from moving to the other side of London may justify the initial inconvenience.

Avoiding Zone 1 can also be possible with the London Overground for some journeys, as you can loop around the edges of Zone 1 — although that usually means a slower commute, at least the trains are air-conditioned.

For travel outside London

Once you decide to arrange a trip outside the capital, the fares can be more complicated, but there are a number of ways of saving money on train fares, and some of the savings can be quite substantial.

Split tickets

This is the gold-standard way of getting huge savings on train tickets, but will also involve some effort in seeking out the deals.

For example, what if you were to want to travel from London to Warminster (via Salisbury) for Imberbus.

If you tapped that into a train ticket website, you might be offered a return fare of £38.40.

But if you split the ticket, into returns from London to Salisbury (£18.40) and buy a separate return from Salisbury to Warminster (£8.60), then the cost is just £27. A considerable saving.

That’s just one example, and the savings tend to be highest when swapping between different train companies along a route — but there are many opportunities to split fares.

It’s easiest to work out that a split fare option exists when you are having to change trains at stations, as you can check each leg of the journey.

Remember, you can split fares on a single train trip, even if you don’t get off the train – so long as the train calls at the station where you split the tickets.

Split tickets for peak hours travel

This is particularly useful if you are on a long trip that starts during the rush hour.

Let’s take a trip from London to Leeds, leaving in the morning and returning in the evening.

A standard return fare leaving at 8am can be found for £59.30, but if you buy return tickets from London to Doncaster (£39.30), and return tickets from Doncaster to Leeds (£7)… the fare would be just £46.30.

That’s because the London to Doncaster leg is billed at rush hour rates, but once we reach Doncaster at 9:44am, the second — now separate — ticket can be charged at off-peak rates.

Even though you have two separate tickets, you don’t have to get off the train at Doncaster. The only rule is that the train must call at Doncaster — or at each station where your ticket stops and starts from.

For example, for that particular trip to Doncaster, splitting the fare at Retford would have given us an even cheaper trip, but because that train doesn’t stop there, just passes straight through it, we can’t split the fare at that station.

If it doesn’t stop there, you can’t split it there.

It’s worth noting that split fares don’t always save money, but when they do, the cost saving on the train tickets is worth the effort to find them.

One caveat — if you do split tickets and buy tickets that need specifically timed trains, always include some flexibility in your planning, just in case one of your trains is delayed.

However, split ticketing is undeniably the best way to save big time on specific trips.

Discount RailCards (see below) can also be used with split ticketing — so the savings can be even greater.

Another tip is that although they charge a booking fee, Trainline now highlights where Split Tickets will save you money, and that makes finding split tickets much less hassle.

Booking early

Network Rail typically releases Advance tickets to the train companies 12 weeks in advance, and those go on sale shortly afterwards.

As these are limited, and you’re planning sufficiently far in advance, then make a note of when the tickets will be released, and try to book them to get the best saving.

Network Rail maintains a page listing the release dates for each batch of tickets, which is here.

You can also sign up for Trainline’s cheap ticket alert service, and they also offer a prediction tool on their mobile app that tries to work out when prices are likely to go up as tickets become scarce on a specific trip.

Discount Rail Cards

Railcards offer one-third off journeys on the National Rail network.

If you buy an annual season ticket (see above), then you would usually get a free Gold Card as part of the package, offering 1/3 off most rail fares across much of Southern England.

If not, you can buy a Railcard for just £30, and get the same 1/3 off rail fare discount. If you expect to spend at least £90 on train fares in a year, then you’ll save money.

16-25 Railcard

For people aged between 16-25. Tip, if you’re 25, you can buy a 3-year Railcard and keep the discount savings until you’re nearly 28.

Weirdly for its name, the card can also be used by anyone aged 26 and over, if they are in full-time education.

26-30 Railcard

If you’re aged 26-30, offers 1/3 discount on “some” fares. Also very limited availability.

Two Together Railcard

For two named adults on one ticket.

Network Railcard

Covers the South-East of England for 1/3 off rail fares, no age or name restrictions, so ideal for Londoners.

Family & Friends Railcard

Up to four adults and four children aged between 5-15 can travel together on one card – and you don’t have to be be related.

Senior Railcard

Senior Railcards are available for any persons over 60 years of age.

Disabled Persons Railcard

If you have a disability that makes travelling by train difficult you might qualify for the Disabled Persons Railcard, which offers 1/3 off for you and a friend/carer.

Roamer Tickets

A bit like the unlimited travel on London zones, these let you travel around an area for a single ticket price and stop off at multiple stations.

Kent Rover

Three consecutive days of unlimited Off-Peak train travel on Southeastern services in a selected area of Kent for £45 per adult, plus up to 4 children at £5 per child.

Southern Railway

A DaySave ticket gives you unlimited Off-Peak travel on all Southern services on the date shown. It’s only available online, and costs £22 for an adult.

When booking online, just select the ‘other tickets‘ tab on the booking engine.

Thames Rover

This off-peak 3-day deal covers most of the lines out of Paddington to places such as Banbury, Oxford, Guildford, Redhill, and Basingstoke. Currently costs £57.50 per adult.

Thames Branches Day Ranger

This allows you to travel along the Great Western Main Line from London Paddington to Reading and beyond as far as Tilehurst for £23.50.

I cannot seem to find out how to book this online, so you need to buy at a ticket office.

Weekend only deals

Southeastern

Travel outwards on Fridays after 9.30am or anytime Saturdays, returning on Sat or Sun Stop off at any station on your way home only.

Children’s Tickets

Some of the rail companies offer cheap tickets for children when accompanied by an adult.

C2C

Up to four children can travel for £2, when an adult ticket is purchased, or download a form if you want to use your own travelcard.

Great Northern

Book an adult off-peak ticket and up to four children can travel for £2 each.

Greater Anglia

Up to four children can travel for £2 each, and travelcards can be used by the adults.

Thameslink

Up to four children for £2 on off-peak trips. Can be booked online if buying adult tickets, or if using your travelcard for your own trip, buy the children’s tickets at the station.

Southeastern

Buy one valid adult ticket on Southeastern services and take up to four children with you for £1 each.

Southern

Book an adult off-peak ticket and up to four children can travel for £2 each.

Often but irregular travel

If you travel to a location regularly, but not often enough to buy a season ticket — such as regular weekend visits to family — then some railways let you buy a batch of tickets in advance.

Chiltern Railways

Buy 10 tickets for the cost of 9, and the tickets will be valid for 3 months. Only available from London Marylebone ticket office.

Great Northern

Buy a book of 5 or 10 tickets for a discount of 10% on the price. Valid for 3 months.

Thameslink

Buy a book of 5 or 10 tickets for a discount of 10% on the price. Valid for 3 months.

And finally for London commuters…

Free weekend travel on Chiltern Railways

This is a great offer from Chiltern Railways that is available to anyone who buys a monthly or annual travelcard that costs at least £150 per month or £1,500 per year.

That’s because Chiltern Railways offer free travel at weekends and on Bank Holidays across their entire rail network.

That’s weekend trips to Oxford, Stratford-upon-Avon or even up to Birmingham for free.

I’ve checked with them and if you own an Oyster Card you don’t necessarily need to reguarly use Chiltern Railways stations to take advantage of the offer, but you do need to buy the annual ticket from their ticket offices, and keep their paper record card with your Oyster Card when travelling at weekends.

I used this offer myself just before the pandemic (did you wonder why I was visiting the Chilterns a lot in early 2020?), and apart from the occasional problem at the ticket gates at Marylebone station where a member of staff didn’t accept an Oyster card instead of a paper ticket, but others let me through, it worked really well.

Details here

If I’ve missed any tips, let me know below: