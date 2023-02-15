Brian Haw, the peace campaigner who set up a long running encampment outside the Houses of Parliament is to be immortalised with a statue.

To honour the campaigner, who died in 2011, a group of supporters and friends, including fellow campaigner Michael Culver and actor and friend Mark Rylance, has formed to create a permanent reminder of his work and character.

The statue is being crowdfunded, and if they raise the £50,000 they need, it has been given a spot at the School of Historical Dress in Lambeth, just outside the exclusion zone created in 2005 in an attempt by authorities to move him away from Parliament.

The statue would therefore also be standing directly opposite the Imperial War Museum.

The crowdfunder is only seeking £1 from each donor, the ambition to have a huge number of donors rather than a handful to show the scale of support for the project, and what Brian Haw stood for when alive.

The fundraiser is here.

The initial design for the statue has been sculpted by artist Amanda Ward.

Sculptor Amanda Ward said, “Brian Haw stood in all weathers opposite the House of Commons for 10 years, protesting against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bronze maquette I’ve made, showing Brian supported by crutches, was based on his appearance the year before he died. I visited Brian as often as I could and watched the wearing down of the man by authorities, police, pollution and the weather. I feel sure that Brian would think that the maquette, standing resolutely across from the I.W.M., would be a fitting memorial to him.”

The new statue will stand on a plinth on the exterior of the School of Historical Dress at 52 Lambeth Road, an address with an absorbing and truly relevant history. Originally the home of the Royal South London Medical Dispensary, the building became part of Bethlem psychiatric hospital in 1918, operating the first mental health outpatients’ department in the country, often used for the treatment of First World War soldiers suffering from shellshock. In 1930, the Elizabeth Baxter Hostel for Distressed Women and Girls occupied the building. Since 2016, it has been home to the School of Historical Dress.

IWM London, situated opposite, provides a fitting reminder of the causes, course and consequences of war and its impact on people’s lives. Since 1917, IWM has explored conflict from different perspectives, including stories of how peace movements have influenced perceptions of war and conflict.

In a tribute in The Guardian shortly after Brian Haw’s death, the late Tony Benn wrote, “Brian sacrificed his life in his work for peace and against the Iraq war, and although he did not succeed in stopping it, what he did and said and the many hours of the day and night he devoted to it kept alive a flicker of hope in the hearts and minds of people who shared his view.”