Railway workers who are members of the RMT union have voted to accept a provisional pay offer from the train companies.

The strikes over pay and conditions have been ongoing for 18 months, but earlier this month, the RMT management said that they had an agreement with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train companies, for a “mutually agreed way forward, including a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees.”

This provisional offer had to be put to RMT members, who have voted pretty strongly in favour of the deal – averaging across the industry at just under 90% of those voting, choosing to accept the offer.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have spoken in huge numbers to accept this offer and I want to congratulate them on their steadfastness in this long industrial campaign.

“We will be negotiating further with the train operators over reforms they want to see. And we will never shy away from vigorously defending our members terms and conditions, now or in the future.

“This campaign shows that sustained strike action and unity gets results and our members should be proud of the role they have played in securing this deal.”

RMT vote results

Company Members Eligible

to Vote Turnout Voting YES Voting NO Percentage

in favour Avanti West Coast 1,856 81% 1,212 287 80.85% C2C 86 69% 55 4 93.22% Chiltern Railway 259 72% 164 22 88.17% Cross Country 814 85% 606 86 87.57% East Midlands Railway 747 82% 526 86 85.95% GTR 1,975 69% 1,254 111 91.87% Great Western Railway 2,438 80% 1,836 113 94.20% Greater Anglia 936 77% 687 33 95.42% LNER 1,767 79% 1,216 183 86.92% Northern Trains 3,024 83% 2,256 266 89.45% South Eastern Trains 1,401 80% 1,024 93 91.67% South Western Railway 1,983 74% 1,350 107 92.66% Island Line (SWR) 33 79% 24 2 92.31% Transpennine Express 525 82% 347 81 81.07% West Midlands Trains 1,227 81% 897 96 90.33%

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “This welcome vote from RMT members will unlock a pay rise for our people, and means that fair agreements have now been reached with three out of the four unions involved in the recent industrial dispute.

“Unfortunately, the ASLEF leadership’s decision to call further industrial action means passengers still face disruption between 1-9 December, despite an offer remaining on the table which would see basic driver salaries increase from £60k to £65k for a four-day week.

“We want to reach a fair agreement which will get more trains running on time and put the railway on a sustainable footing, at a time when taxpayers are contributing an extra £54m a week to keep services running post covid. Instead of staging more damaging industrial action, we call on ASLEF to work with us to resolve this dispute for the long-term good of everyone who works in rail and the millions of businesses and passengers who rely on it every day.”

However, the offer is not an end to the strikes but just a pause in the strikes over the Christmas period and into Spring next year, allowing more discussions to take place. The discussions that could then take place would be aimed at addressing the companies’ proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers as well as unlocking further increases for staff.

The deal also won’t stop strikes by the train drivers union, Aslef, which is in a different dispute with the train companies, and unless there’s a last minute deal, the forthcoming week of strikes is expected to go ahead.

The RMT is still in dispute on the London Underground, having extended its strike mandate for another six months.