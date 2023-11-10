Tube union, RMT says it has secured a further six-month mandate for strike action on London Underground, following a successful re-ballot.

In a long-running dispute over jobs, conditions and pensions, RMT members working on London Underground voted to continue the campaign.

In the latest six-monthly ballot, 95% voted ‘yes’ on a 54% turnout, and 52% of all those who were balloted voted ‘yes’. The union says it will now consider its next steps in the campaign.

The mandate doesn’t necessarily mean that strikes are imminent, only that the RMT management can call strike action without holding a new ballot for the next six months.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate our members on delivering another impressive Yes vote in our campaign on pensions, jobs and working conditions on London Underground.

“Our union will now consider the results and the next steps in this campaign.”

While the number of members voting in favour of strike action has been relatively similar through the long-running dispute, in a range of 52-56% of the membership, that’s on a shrinking RMT membership, which has fallen from over 10,000 in June 2022 to 9,667 in the most recent ballot.

That shrinking membership is why the percentage of members voting in favour appears to have slightly risen through the dispute, from 91% to 95% today.