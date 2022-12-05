The rail union, the RMT has announced another train strike is to take place on Christmas Eve. The newest strike will take place from 6pm on Christmas Eve and last until 6am on 27th December.

The extra strike will affect members who work for Network Rail as well as the train operating companies. It’ll affect the public trying to get home on in the evening on Christmas Eve or travel on Boxing Day. The strike may also affect Network Rail’s planned engineering works over Christmas, as it will still need signallers to ensure the safe movement of engineering trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said “We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members”

The RMT has also decided though to put a new offer from Network Rail to members, but with a recommendation to reject it.

The previously announced RMT strike action planned for 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th December will also be going ahead as planned – which will effectively devastate train services for most of next week.

December strikes

Tuesday 13th- all day strike

Wednesday 14th – all day strike Thursday 15th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning and evening

Friday 16th – all day strike

Saturday 17th – all day strike Sunday 18th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning

Saturday 24th – journeys need to be completed by 6pm

Monday 26th – all day strike

Tuesday 27th – Strike until 6am and expect disruption for most of the morning

January strikes

Tuesday 3rd – all day strike

Wednesday 4th – all day strike Thursday 5th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning and evening

Friday 6th – all day strike

Saturday 7th – all day strike Sunday 8th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning



The other rail union, the TSSA has however said that it is cancelling strike action for members who work for Network Rail that were due to take place next week, but will still hold strike ballots for members who work for the Train Operating Companies.

The TSSA is also balloting its members over the Network Rail offer, but where the RMT is recommending rejecting the offer, the TSSA is recommending acceptance.

Luke Chester, TSSA Organising Director, said: “This offer is the best we can achieve through negotiation, and it was undoubtedly improved because of the ballot results and strike action taken by our members, who we applaud. Our members will now have their say on this offer and we are suspending strike action.”