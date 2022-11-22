The RMT union has announced a fresh series of 48-hour strikes, and an overtime ban in the run up to Christmas.

Over 40,000 members of the RMT union across Network Rail and 14 of the train operating companies will have four 48-hour strikes in December and January, and there will also be an overtime ban across the railways from 18th December until 2nd January, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for 4 weeks.

December strikes

Tuesday 13th- all day strike

Wednesday 14th – all day strike Thursday 15th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning and evening

Friday 16th – all day strike

Saturday 17th – all day strike Sunday 18th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning



January strikes

Tuesday 3rd – all day strike

Wednesday 4th – all day strike Thursday 5th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning and evening

Friday 6th – all day strike

Saturday 7th – all day strike Sunday 8th – no strike, but expect disruption in the morning



The strike dates will have an obvious impact on passengers with a lot of train companies reduced to a minimal strike timetable. However, the overtime ban could have a much bigger effect on Network Rail’s long-term plans as it’s dependent on staff working overtime to carry out engineering works when the railways are closed over Christmas. Those engineering plans take months to arrange and cannot be changed easily. The impact can also take years to catch up — for example, a track upgrade planned for next summer might not be possible if preparatory work hasn’t taken place this Christmas.

The union suspended previous strike action after it said that it had engaged in more talks, but now says that the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the Train Operating Companies has refused to put in writing the offer that they are making to their staff over pay and conditions.

Similarly, the RMT says that Network Rail has also refused to make any proposals promised at the conclusion of talks last week.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch says that the offer is along the lines of 4% pay rise this and next year. He also noted that the strike is costing the government £30 million per day as they pay compensation to the train companies when they are unable to run services.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.”

“The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people sometimes at the same time. This whole process has become a farce that only the new Secretary of State can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.”

The RMT union recently held a ballot of its members to renew the strike mandate for another six months. Across both Network Rail and 14 train operating companies, the average turnout was 70.2% with a ‘yes’ vote of 91.7%, so there’s little chance that this dispute is losing support from the RMT members as it drags out over the months.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We made real progress over the last fortnight of talks and for the first time in months we can see the outline of a credible deal.

“Further strikes, especially in the run up to Christmas, will disrupt the first normal festive season our passengers have been able to look forward to since the Covid pandemic, taking even more money out of the pockets of railway staff, and will cause huge damage to the hospitality and retail sectors dependent on this time of the year for their businesses. We owe it to them to stay round the table.

“Industrial action has already cost the industry millions in lost revenue, is stalling its post-pandemic recovery, and threatening its long-term sustainability.

“We are asking the RMT to stay at the negotiating table, work with us towards a fair deal and end a dispute that is harming passengers, the industry, and their members.”