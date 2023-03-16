A true hidden marvel of London runs under the Thames next to Tower Bridge, a very early railway tunnel, that’s hardly ever been photographed or filmed.

Until now that is.

The Tower Subway is a tunnel dug under the Thames in 1869/70 just to the west of the Tower of London, and was initially intended to be a railway tunnel linking either side of the river. In fact, the railway was a dud, and the tunnel was quickly repurposed into a pedestrian tunnel, which was hugely successful. Until they stuck Tower Bridge next door, and all the pedestrians switched to the bridge.

The tunnel closed to the public in 1898, but it’s still in use, for utilities.

Initially, it was used to pump high pressure water from steam engines on the south side to the north, for use by the London Hydraulic Power Company (LHPC). They had run a large network of largely forgotten pipes under the streets of the City that provided high-pressure water to offices. This wasn’t for drinking, but was for power — to move hydraulic cargo lifts and the like. In the days before electricity, London ran on high pressure water.

Of course, electricity killed off the need for hydraulic water, although it took until 1977 for the company to close completely.

However, it left a legacy — all those small pipes running under the City of London, and something very useful at the time when such things were hard to get, the legal powers to dig up roads.

In 1982, a group of investors bought the defunct company along with the Thames Subway tunnel as they realised that if British Telecom lost its monopoly in the UK (as it was to), then one of the new companies would want to deploy a lot of fibre optic telecoms cables across London.

So it was that in 1985, Mercury Communications – owned by Cable & Wireless was able to buy the company, and used all those Victorian water pipes to lay its fibre optic cables in. And they used the Thames Subway tunnel to link the north and south sides of the Thames with telecoms links.

And they still do — although these days Cable & Wireless is owned by Vodafone.

You can see the northern entrance to the tunnel as a round brick building next to the Tower of London, and the southside is an otherwise anonymous looking shed behind an office.

But for decades, that’s all people have seen of the tunnel.

Until now, as Vodafone has released a film of the inside of the tunnel.

I think this is the first time footage of the inside of the tunnel has been public since Adam Hart-Davis was allowed inside in 2005.

Vodafone is actually showing off how they still need telecoms cables for their network and some of the infrastructure that supports those cables, and how even Victorian tunnels are keeping our mobile phones working today.

But it’s also a very rare chance to see inside the Tower Subway Tunnel.

Enjoy two minutes of tunnel joy.

(please don’t mention illegal break-ins in the comments below, your comment will be deleted)