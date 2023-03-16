The home of the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London is missing a couple of crowns at the moment, but when they return, it’ll be to a different space, as the Jewel House is being refurbished as well.

The new display will be the first major change to the Jewel House at the Tower of London for over a decade and will explore the origins of some of the objects for the first time, including the destruction of the original jewels under Oliver Cromwell. The display will also evoke the spectacle and pageantry of the Coronation procession and Service.

The re-presentation is the culmination of a major four-year project for Historic Royal Palaces and will begin with a celebration of the timelessness of monarchy, displaying the State Crown frames worn by past monarchs and explaining how many of the most historic jewels have passed from crown to crown.

At the heart of the new display will be a room dedicated to the spectacle, pageantry and community of the Coronation Procession, with a series of objects from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, including an court suit worn at the Coronation of George IV and a herald’s tabard which would have been worn during royal processions.

The new display will also look at the often controversial history of the diamonds in the Crown Jewels, including the Koh-i-Noor and the Cullinan diamonds.

The Tower has been the home of the Crown Jewels for nearly 400 years. The Crown Jewels, part of the Royal Collection, are powerful symbols of the British Monarchy and hold deep religious, historic, and cultural significance.

The display will culminate in the Treasury, the vault that protects most of the Crown Jewels collection, comprising over 100 objects in total.

The new display will open on 26 May 2023, shortly after the Coronation as quite a few of them are needed at the moment.

Entry to the Jewel House is included in general admission to the Tower of London.

Note, the cost of visiting the Tower of London will go up on 26th May 2023.

Up to 25th May:

Adults: £29.90 | Children: £14.90 | Concessions: £24

From 26th May:

Adults: £33.60 | Children: £16.80 | Concessions: £26.80

Members of Historic Royal Palaces get free entry, and if you live in Tower Hamlets, and have either an Idea Store card or Tower Hamlets library card – then you can visit for just £1. Present your proof of address and card at the ticket sales desks next to the Tower.