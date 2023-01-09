A note to look out for something interesting happening on the Thames at Wapping – as there will be a couple of days of bang bangs happening.

It kicks off with rehearsals between 10am and 11:30am on Wednesday 18th January. Then, for the next two evenings (Wed 18th and Thur 19th), the full event will take place at some point between 4pm and 10pm.

According to a river traffic waning, “pyrotechnic effects and air raid sirens may be in use at any time during this period”.

The barge with the effects will be moored on the north side of the Thames right behind Wapping tube station. Although there is a narrow footpath down to the riverside next to the tube station, realistically if you want to see anything, you’ll need to be on the south side of the river where fortunately, there’s a wide riverside path right opposite the firing location, look for Cumberland Wharf Park. Or if you’re lucky, grab a seat on the riverside terrace at the Mayflower Pub and watch it over some pints.

Although the evening event takes place over a fairly wide timescale, there will be a wider area river traffic exclusion for about 20 minutes during the event, so a tip is to watch for boats being blocked from using the river and held at staging points on either side of the firing zone.

That’s when the bang bangs will take place.

It could be a modest little fizzle of a thing, or really quite big bang bangs.

Before you ask, no, I don’t know what or why it’s happening, I just have a river traffic alert to look out for bang bangs on the Thames.