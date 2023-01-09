The recently refurbished and opened Leighton House in Kensington is offering a free entry deal, once a month.

Normally, adult entry costs £11, but on the first Monday of each month, they’re offering a pay what you want offer. That means you can pay above the standard ticket price, the same or nothing at all.

The pay what you want offer is for mornings only – between 10am and 1pm, and you pay (or not) on entry to the building. You can’t book tickets in advance for this offer.

The offer starts next month, so from Monday 6th February, and then repeats every first Monday of the month until they decide to stop it.

The refurbished Leighton House can be found at 12 Holland Park Road, London, W14 8LZ. It’s a 10-15 minute walk from High Street Kensington tube station.