Published by By Ian Mansfield Architecture No Comments ↓

The recently refurbished and opened Leighton House in Kensington is offering a free entry deal, once a month.

Normally, adult entry costs £11, but on the first Monday of each month, they’re offering a pay what you want offer. That means you can pay above the standard ticket price, the same or nothing at all.

The pay what you want offer is for mornings only – between 10am and 1pm, and you pay (or not) on entry to the building. You can’t book tickets in advance for this offer.

The offer starts next month, so from Monday 6th February, and then repeats every first Monday of the month until they decide to stop it.

The refurbished Leighton House can be found at 12 Holland Park Road, London, W14 8LZ. It’s a 10-15 minute walk from High Street Kensington tube station.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Architecture