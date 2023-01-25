A basement space that houses the remains of a medieval cellar has been converted into a new cultural centre opening next month in Kingston Upon Thames.

This newly converted space, called Fusebox, on the Thames riverside sits under the modern John Lewis store, and contains both the footings of the original 12th century Kingston Bridge and the remains of a medieval cellar.

It’s now been converted into a space for performance, exhibitions, creative practice, socialising, co-creation and more.

After a 7-month renovation project led by charity Creative Youth and supported by Kingston Council, John Lewis and the Mayor of London, the space will now open to the public for a pilot season of activities and drop-in tours of the space.

The Open House drop-in visits will run twice a week on Thursday from 5 to 7pm and Saturday from 11am to 1pm, from 9th February to 20th March. No need to book, just pop along during the open hours.

(Note there will be no drop-in session on Thursday 23rd March)

Fusebox’s entrance can be found at 2 Buckland’s Wharf, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1TF, which is next to Kingston Bridge.

Fusebox was named by Creative Youth’s board of Young Creatives and wider team to capture its dynamic multifunctional purpose and echoes the name of FUSE International, Creative Youth’s annual festival of performance (formerly the International Youth Arts Festival).

There will also be two free exhibitions by past and current Creative Talent Programme artists, Chiyana Ankhrah and Tanvi Ranjan.

Full details and booking can be found here.

Creative Youth is a charity based in Kingston-upon-Thames that exists to enable young people to realise their potential through the arts.