Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News

A cluster of cut-out coloured shapes has appeared near Shoreditch High Street station, and it’s an art installation.

Called Now You See Me, it’s described as using “simple shapes—those that often appear in their 2D and 3D works—which become inverted within edifice-like blocks, resulting in a play on the opposing relationship between space and light. Each sightline brings a discovery of new silhouettes, creating contrasting combinations of color that overwhelm the viewer’s eyes and create tension between the negative spaces within.”

Which is a long-winded way of saying, it’s sheets of wood with shapes cut out and painted a series of pastel colours.

It is though, quite fun to wander around, and on my visit seemed to be used by people using the cutouts as frames for the photos of their friends.

Sometimes art can just be a bit of fun and doesn’t need the artist to come up with convoluted justifications.

The installation, Wade and Leta: Now You See Me will be in front of Principal Place, which is just behind the back of Liverpool Street station until the end of September.

Tagged with:
