A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube passenger seriously injured after coat caught in Northern Line Standard
Kentish Town tube station on the Northern line will close from next Monday (26th June) for about a year as they will be replacing both of the old escalators in the station. ianVisits
Northern line suspended after Barnet ‘trackside fire alert’ Times Series
Tony Devenish and Mick Lynch in ‘skiving’ row over Lancaster Gate Tube station closures Standard
Elizabeth line
The London Question: Whatever happened to the Elizabeth line wi-fi? Standard
TfL says that the Elizabeth Line is the fifth most reliable rail service in the country despite frequent complaints. Is the claim accurate? City Monitor
Mainline / Overground
The London Overground running from Clapham Junction and throughout Brixton should be renamed the Windrush Line ahead of the 75th anniversary, a campaign group has said. Voice Online
A look at the upgrades underway at Clapham Junction station ianVisits
DLR
TfL’s submits plans to extend the DLR to Thamesmead ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Moment man confronted ‘for taking pictures of woman on Tube’ as passenger makes him delete them The Sun
Tiktok prankster Mizzy fined for London Overground train stunt Standard
TfL releases a limited edition 20th anniversary Oyster card ianVisits
Mum who was run over by two Tube trains gets bionic arm that reads her mind Metro
Last month TfL launched a new Public Transport Safety campaign, or rather updated their previous 2017 campaign with fresh graphics and optimised messaging. Diamond Geezer
Police looking for five youths after attempted ‘homophobic’ robbery on c2c train Essex Live
And finally: Katie Price reveals her son Harvey is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train Daily Mail
The image above is from June 2016: Photos of the disused tunnels at Euston Station
Um, err .. delicate subject:
“Tiktok prankster Mizzy” – is seriously mentally ill.
He needs detaining before either he hurts somebody, or more likely, someone (quite rightly) loses their temper.
Conventional “criminal” standards are not applicable, because he’s off his head.
Windrush line? Oh FFS…