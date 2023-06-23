A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passenger seriously injured after coat caught in Northern Line Standard

Kentish Town tube station on the Northern line will close from next Monday (26th June) for about a year as they will be replacing both of the old escalators in the station. ianVisits

Northern line suspended after Barnet ‘trackside fire alert’ Times Series

Tony Devenish and Mick Lynch in ‘skiving’ row over Lancaster Gate Tube station closures Standard

Elizabeth line

The London Question: Whatever happened to the Elizabeth line wi-fi? Standard

TfL says that the Elizabeth Line is the fifth most reliable rail service in the country despite frequent complaints. Is the claim accurate? City Monitor

Mainline / Overground

The London Overground running from Clapham Junction and throughout Brixton should be renamed the Windrush Line ahead of the 75th anniversary, a campaign group has said. Voice Online

A look at the upgrades underway at Clapham Junction station ianVisits

DLR

TfL’s submits plans to extend the DLR to Thamesmead ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Moment man confronted ‘for taking pictures of woman on Tube’ as passenger makes him delete them The Sun

Tiktok prankster Mizzy fined for London Overground train stunt Standard

TfL releases a limited edition 20th anniversary Oyster card ianVisits

Mum who was run over by two Tube trains gets bionic arm that reads her mind Metro

Last month TfL launched a new Public Transport Safety campaign, or rather updated their previous 2017 campaign with fresh graphics and optimised messaging. Diamond Geezer

Police looking for five youths after attempted ‘homophobic’ robbery on c2c train Essex Live

And finally: Katie Price reveals her son Harvey is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train Daily Mail

The image above is from June 2016: Photos of the disused tunnels at Euston Station