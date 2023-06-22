There will be three days of strikes on the railways in late July, after the RMT union announced that staff at 14 train companies will walk out.

The strikes will take place on

Thursday 20th July

Saturday 22nd July

Saturday 29th July

As is usual with train strikes, there’s also likely to be some disruption in the evening before, and certainly the morning after.

If the strike goes ahead, some 20,000 railway workers who are members of the RMT union will walk out at 14 of the train operating companies. Few of the strikers will be drivers, as they are mainly represented by a different union – this strike will be mainly train and station staff instead.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.”

“My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers.”

“Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.”

“The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.”

The 14 operators involved in RMT’s disputes so far have been:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Responding to the strike announcement, a Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “More strikes are totally unnecessary. After a year of industrial action all the RMT has achieved is losing their members more money than they would have received in the pay offers they refused to put to put out to a vote, despite having agreed the terms with the negotiators the room.

“We have now made three offers that the RMT executive have blocked without a convincing explanation. We remain open to talks and we have said repeatedly that we want to give our people a pay rise, but until the union leadership and executive is united in what it wants and engages in good faith with the 30% shortfall in revenue the industry is continuing to grapple with post covid, it is difficult to move forward. Sadly our staff, our customers and the communities across the country which rely on a thriving railway are the ones that are suffering as a result.”