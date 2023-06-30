Earlier today the Elizabeth line gained its first trainbow – a train with a Pride banner on it — and the haters will hate it.

I know they will hate it as I wrote up a modest little article earlier this week about Pride on London’s transport network, and then spent much of the day playing whack-a-mole with the ranters, and even a photo of the train above this morning gained disapproval.

How dare TfL waste money on Pride etc.

I am not sure why but this year seems to have triggered more comments than similar articles in previous years, and they’re more virulent than in the past. There were even death threats this year, which I don’t recall from previous years (yes, I kept them in case they’re needed).

That reaction though, the hate and the venom, that tells you that Pride still matters.

It matters because visibility matters.

When I was at school, discussions about homosexuality consisted of being told one in 20 of us would end up gay, but couched in the sort of language that made it sound as if some of us would end up catching leprosy or worse.

In a school of over a thousand teenage boys, there must have been well over a hundred there who weren’t 100% attracted to the girls, and all I knew at the time was I didn’t like girls, and that was all I knew. Had there been openness about what that meant, if there had been visibility, how so much better my teen years could have been.

But there wasn’t any visibility.

No one was saying, it’s OK not to like the girls (even if its only because they giggle too much), and even later when the pieces fell into place, I was the only gay I knew. No one else was gay, or so it seemed. Actually, loads of people around me were gay but there wasn’t any visibility, so we were all thinking the same thing, but we were all alone.

It felt as if I was the only one who had feelings for my male friends that were a bit stronger than friendship, and it certainly couldn’t be admitted to. I did once. Whoops. It was an incredibly lonely period of my life, at a time when most people are far from being lonely. Usually quite the opposite in fact.

I still have deep regrets about all that.

So, visibility matters. It comforts people to learn that they are not odd or faulty or to be shunned, and that there are other people around them right now having the same thoughts and emotions as they are.

But some people seem to really hate Pride being visible as if the fact that a large minority of the population might love in a different way is such an affront to them that they need to hide it from view.

This hatred becomes very apparent during Pride Month.

Tracking Freedom of Information requests, and they’re all the same… How much did you spend on Pride posters? How much did you spend on equality services? How much did you spend on the train banners? How much, how much, how much.

It’s always about the money. Off they fire their Freedom of Information demands, but always couched in careful language to avoid spelling out the questioner’s real reason for asking. It’s always about how much of our money was spent on the decorations that those people.

Those people.

We know full well they’re just angry that something they don’t like has happened, and are determined to ramp up the anger by confirming that our money was spent badly. It doesn’t help then that TfL doesn’t pay for the decorations, but the anger is still there, people will retort that the bus firm paid, so it’s still our money being spent.

The proof that this isn’t about money and is all about the gays, is that I really cannot remember the same questions being asked about Christmas, or Halloween, or New Years Eve, or Armed Forces Day.

People are only ever concerned about our money being spent on Pride, and not bothered about anything else. So let’s be honest, they’re not concerned about how TfL is spending money, it’s just homophobia writ large.

It’s hypocrisy.

The worst sort though are the people who hide behind other excuses for their hatred – the religious lobby. The Bible says being gay is bad, so be less gay. In fact, it’s arguable if the Bible does in fact say that, but this is not a place for theological debates

The gist is that even if the Bible does forbid the gays, it also forbids an awful lot of other things that people don’t seem that bothered about. I won’t repeat what is so much more elegantly and devastatingly delivered in this famous West Wing monologue – but the fact is that the bible bans so many things that even the most fervent of Christian followers seem quite content to overlook as a tad inconvenient to obey.

But not the gay thing.

Are you wearing clothes made from wool and linen together – it’s banned by the Bible, but whatever. Touch a pig skin, grow crops side by side, selling daughters into slavery – whatever. When was the last time you saw people waving banners outside tube stations demanding that TfL shuts down all public transport on a Sunday because the Bible forbids working on the Sabbath? No idea, I don’t think it’s ever happened.

But, a man falling in love with another man — and suddenly, prepare the protest banners, pass laws, demand it be stopped.

Imagine if the Bible said that Moses had been told to lead the tall people to the promised land. Today people would be told that being short is bad. People would say they don’t mind short people but can’t they just keep it indoors? I am not sure about short people marrying. Can’t you pray to be taller?

Sounds ridiculous doesn’t it?

But it happens to people who tick the LBGTQIA+ box on census forms.

If you are happy to overlook the many times you ignore what the Bible says, but not the homosexuality, then you aren’t protesting because a magic man in a cloud told you to, you’re doing it because you’re homophobic.

Just be honest with yourself.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of stinking hypocrites out there. People that are so inexplicably filled with hate that they can’t see other people being happy without feeling some sense that they should put a stop to it.

So, it’s Pride month, and the haters will hate. They’ll grind their teeth and try to pretend to themselves that it’s because a 2,000 year old book says it’s OK for you to sell your daughter into slavery, just so long as you don’t do the gay thing.

There are many things I dislike, but so long as it doesn’t directly affect me, rather than looking at people doing things I dislike and scowling, I try to smile, to look at them having fun and think it’s nice they are living the life they want to live, even if its a life I wouldn’t want for myself.

I don’t want to rant or moan or complain, it gives me a headache.

So when you see a Pride banner for a few weeks, why not smile that people are happy?

If nothing else, learning to simply accept that people are different from you is fine, and you’ll save a fortune in headache pills.

And at 3pm, I turned off the ability to comment, because it was getting nasty again and I have deleted about twice as many hateful comments than I left here. It’s exhausting.