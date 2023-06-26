A London bus has been shown off wrapped with a new decoration to mark London Pride, which takes place this coming Saturday, with trains also getting the same treatment later this week.

With a variant on Transport for London’s (TfL) branding slogan of Every Journey Matters, the Pride bus and posters message say simply Every Story Matters.

A diverse range of people are being featured on TfL’s posters this year including drag superstar, Bimini; stylist, Gok Wan MBE; dancer and fashionista, Queen MoJo; comedian, Dee Allum and drag queen, Asifa Lahore as well as staff members.

A number of TfL services including a London bus, a London Overground train, an Elizabeth line train and an Underground engineering train have been wrapped in the Pride design.

Customers using the Route 63 bus between Honor Oak and King’s Cross can already see the design which has been on display since mid-June. The bus will also accompany people representing TfL in the Pride in London parade on 1st July.

As well as showcasing TfL’s diverse workforce, staff members have expressed their Pride creativity through designs, poems and craftwork. In addition, TfL’s whiteboard posters in various stations are being adorned with quotes from LGBTQ+ books, such as “Soft Lad” by Nick Grimshaw.

The wrapped Overground and Elizabeth line trains, engineering train and bus have been funded by TfL’s partners Arriva Rail London, MTR Elizabeth line, Hayley Rail, Abellio and Global, at no cost to the customer or TfL.

The wrapped London Overground train across its five carriages can be seen on the

Richmond/Clapham Junction – Stratford and the Dalston/Highbury & Islington – West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross routes from today.

The Elizabeth line train, wrapped at both ends of the train, will be travelling between Shenfield and Reading and Heathrow through central London stations from 30th June.

The wrapped bus can be seen on Route 63 between Honor Oak and King’s Cross.