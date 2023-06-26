A London bus has been shown off wrapped with a new decoration to mark London Pride, which takes place this coming Saturday, with trains also getting the same treatment later this week.
With a variant on Transport for London’s (TfL) branding slogan of Every Journey Matters, the Pride bus and posters message say simply Every Story Matters.
A diverse range of people are being featured on TfL’s posters this year including drag superstar, Bimini; stylist, Gok Wan MBE; dancer and fashionista, Queen MoJo; comedian, Dee Allum and drag queen, Asifa Lahore as well as staff members.
A number of TfL services including a London bus, a London Overground train, an Elizabeth line train and an Underground engineering train have been wrapped in the Pride design.
Customers using the Route 63 bus between Honor Oak and King’s Cross can already see the design which has been on display since mid-June. The bus will also accompany people representing TfL in the Pride in London parade on 1st July.
As well as showcasing TfL’s diverse workforce, staff members have expressed their Pride creativity through designs, poems and craftwork. In addition, TfL’s whiteboard posters in various stations are being adorned with quotes from LGBTQ+ books, such as “Soft Lad” by Nick Grimshaw.
The wrapped Overground and Elizabeth line trains, engineering train and bus have been funded by TfL’s partners Arriva Rail London, MTR Elizabeth line, Hayley Rail, Abellio and Global, at no cost to the customer or TfL.
The wrapped London Overground train across its five carriages can be seen on the
Richmond/Clapham Junction – Stratford and the Dalston/Highbury & Islington – West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross routes from today.
The Elizabeth line train, wrapped at both ends of the train, will be travelling between Shenfield and Reading and Heathrow through central London stations from 30th June.
The wrapped bus can be seen on Route 63 between Honor Oak and King’s Cross.
Love this! Hope these trains/buses keep these wraps throughout their lifespans and not just for a short amount of time ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍🤎🖤
They’ll be ripped off and put in the bin on July 1st. TFL supposedly hard up, not a great image. Not everyone is in favour of virtue signalling.
Who knows, maybe stonewall will start running trains to keep things equal 😂
TfL would be better spending money on cleaning their train fleet.
The Northern Line, Victoria Line and Piccadilly line trains are so dirty inside.
Not very environmentally friendly having a temporary livery. Plus they will get vandalised in no time.
As the article notes, TfL didn’t pay for this.
Where’s the Windrush bus colours for a much larger section of the London community?
TfL did do events for Windrush, but as London’s Caribbean community is estimated at around 4.2% of the population, there’s likely to be at least double the number of people who would identify with Pride.
They will be vandalised in no time at all and will look a complete mess.
They haven’t been in previous years, so why do you think this year will be different?