The train drivers union, ASLEF has announced a rolling programme of one-day strikes and a nine-day overtime ban to start early in December.

Unlike previous strikes, which affected all the train companies on the same day, this time ASLEF will stagger the strikes across different companies on different days. It’s a tactic that will guarantee them a week of news about train strikes.

In addition to the strike action, ASLEF train drivers will also refuse to work overtime from Friday 1st to Saturday 9th December, which could see short-notice service cancellations.

‘We are determined to win this dispute,” said Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary. “And get a significant pay rise for train drivers who have not had an increase since 2019 while the cost of living, in that time, has soared.”

The strikes will last for 24 hours on the following dates:

Note — services are also likely to be disrupted on each service on the morning after the strike as well.

Saturday 2nd December

East Midlands Railway

LNER

Sunday 3rd December

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern

Great Northern Thameslink

West Midlands Railway

Tuesday 5th December

C2C

Greater Anglia

Wednesday 6th December

Gatwick Express

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway (SWR)

Thursday 7th December

CrossCountry

GWR

Friday 8 December

Northern

TransPennine Express

—

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “This wholly unnecessary strike action called by the ASLEF leadership will sadly disrupt customers and businesses ahead of the vital festive period, while further damaging the railway at a time when it is still getting an extra £175m a month in taxpayer cash.

“The fair and affordable offer made by industry, which would take average driver base salaries for a 4-day week from £60,000 to nearly £65,000, remains on the table. We urge the Aslef leadership to put it to its members, give Christmas back to our passengers, and end this damaging industrial dispute.”