Over 100 normally private gardens across London will open their doors to the public next month. This is London Square Open Gardens Weekend, now in its 22nd year, after a break due to the pandemic, and showcases a range of green spaces from the historic and traditional to the new and experimental.

Hereford Square

It owes its name to the many private garden squares that dot the posher parts of London that are usually only open to residents, but for one weekend will be open to anyone. In addition, they add in a lot of other private and corporate gardens that would not usually be possible to visit.

It’s a bit like Open House Weekend, but for plants instead of buildings.

This year, the London Square Open Gardens Weekend will take place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th June 2022, and a standard weekend ticket gives access to gardens (excluding balloted-entry gardens) on both days, although note that individual gardens might only be open on one day or have shorter opening hours. Those details will be confirmed closer to the date.

This year’s guidebook will be available online and in a downloadable format which can also be printed.

  • Adult Weekend Tickets £20
  • Student £15
  • Young Person (age 12-18) £10
  • Companions and Children aged 11 and under free

You can reserve tickets from here.

Bramham Gardens

K+K George Hotel

