For over a century, there has been a factory that employs former military personnel making Remembrance Poppies, and you can visit the factory for a tour.

They’ve run tours for some years, but there’s now a new visitor centre that shows off the history of the Poppy Factory and how it was set up after WWI to give work to injured soldiers. The factory is based in Richmond upon Thames and now has 22 production workers and two special wreath makers, currently making in excess of 124,000 wreaths, 450,000 crosses and symbols and 250 royal and special wreaths.

During the factory tour, visitors can usually assemble their own poppy and take it home with them.

The tours are usually limited to organised groups, but they occasionally have tours for the general public, and they’ve confirmed the next dates for the next tours.

• Tuesday 30th January (12:30pm)

• Monday 12th February (12:30pm)

• Tuesday 27th February (12:30pm)

• Monday 11th March (12:30pm)

• Wednesday 27th March (12:30pm)

Tickets cost £14 per person. Book a date by clicking the dates above.

The Poppy Factory is about a 15-minute walk from Richmond station in the town centre.