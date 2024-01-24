There’s a half-price offer to visit Hampton Court Palace for the next few weeks during the quiet season for visits.

The half-price tickets include entry to all open public areas of the palace, including the Great Hall and Henry VIII’s Kitchens, although there may be temporary route closures, and also the gardens, courtyards and the Maze.

The palace is one of those tourist venues that’s always there, so it’s easy to put off visiting because you can go another day — but a half-price offer is a pretty good incentive to visit now. It’s also a bit quieter at the moment, so fewer crowds.

The offer is valid for visits up to and including Friday 9th February 2024 and tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

Ticket type Off peak with saving Peak with saving
Adult (18-64) £13.20 £14.50
Child
Under 5’s go free and do not need a ticket. Children aged 5-15 must be accompanied by an adult.		 £6.60 £7.30
Senior (age 65+) £10.50 £11.60
Full time student, 16-17 years with valid student ID £10.50 £11.60
Disabled Concession £10.50 £11.60
  • Peak visits: weekends, bank holidays and events
  • Off peak: weekday (excluding bank holidays)

Full prices and details are here.

The palace is about a 10-minute walk from Hampton Court rail station, served by South Western Railway trains — two trains an hour and about half an hour from Waterloo station.

Be aware that Hampton Court station is usually not served when there’s a train strike affecting SWR services, which at the moment means no trains on Tuesday 30th January.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert