There’s a half-price offer to visit Hampton Court Palace for the next few weeks during the quiet season for visits.

The half-price tickets include entry to all open public areas of the palace, including the Great Hall and Henry VIII’s Kitchens, although there may be temporary route closures, and also the gardens, courtyards and the Maze.

The palace is one of those tourist venues that’s always there, so it’s easy to put off visiting because you can go another day — but a half-price offer is a pretty good incentive to visit now. It’s also a bit quieter at the moment, so fewer crowds.

The offer is valid for visits up to and including Friday 9th February 2024 and tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

Ticket type Off peak with saving Peak with saving Adult (18-64) £13.20 £14.50 Child

Under 5’s go free and do not need a ticket. Children aged 5-15 must be accompanied by an adult. £6.60 £7.30 Senior (age 65+) £10.50 £11.60 Full time student, 16-17 years with valid student ID £10.50 £11.60 Disabled Concession £10.50 £11.60

Peak visits: weekends, bank holidays and events

Off peak: weekday (excluding bank holidays)

Full prices and details are here.

The palace is about a 10-minute walk from Hampton Court rail station, served by South Western Railway trains — two trains an hour and about half an hour from Waterloo station.

Be aware that Hampton Court station is usually not served when there’s a train strike affecting SWR services, which at the moment means no trains on Tuesday 30th January.