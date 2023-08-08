The Outernet will go into Outer Space this month as the Tottenham Court Road corner video venue fills the space with images from outer space.

The photos, supplied by NASA and other space agencies will fill the huge video screens on the corner of Tottenham Court Road twice an hour each day as part of a new video installation by the Outernet. The large rectangular open room next to the tube station will be decorated to look as if it’s a space station that you’re standing in, and then you’ll be able to “look” through the windows at space outside.

The installation combines real footage of the galaxy sourced from NASA as well as other international space agencies with a purpose built, first of its kind, digital space station created by the team at Outernet. Visitors will have the opportunity to see wonders of space from the perspectives of Neil Armstrong, Tim Peake and other pioneers who have pushed the boundaries of human potential beyond Earth.

This experience will play every day and for free across the floor to ceiling wrap around screens at the Outernet from this Thursday 10th August for about 5 minutes every half an hour each day.

The Outernet is next to Tottenham Court Road tube station.

Alexandra Payne, Head of Creative at Outernet Global, said: “As a society we have always been fascinated by space exploration, captivated by the images and videos we receive from NASA and initiatives like the James Webb Telescope. I’m thrilled that we can now bring that incredible imagery to the 16k+ screens at Outernet, taking our audience on a journey to explore the universe and our home planet on a scale like never before.”