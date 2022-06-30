Published by Architecture No Comments ↓

Open House London, the chance to see inside hundreds of buildings across the whole of London is back again, and you can pre-order the annual guide at an early-bird price. The guide is not only an insight into the festival programme, it’s a snapshot of the people behind the places.

Designed to match the soon-to-be relaunched festival website, the rebooted guide still works on the same principles as the guides of years gone by: a physical thing that arrives through the post, that you can sift, skim and thumb through.It is divided into spotlit neighbourhoods and their highlights.

The festival programme then follows these neighbourhoods and is organised into five chapters based on borough boundaries.

If you order the guide before 1st August, then it’s available for £12.19. After that, the price rises to £13.99.

(prices inc the £2 postage added at the end of the checkout)

You can pre-order the guide from here.

This year the festival is running from the 8-21st of September with two full weekends of programming as well as the weekdays in between.

The main website listings will go live in August followed by a mad scramble to book all the best places, but purchasing the guide means you have something to carry around, and you’re supporting Open City which organises the event.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Architecture