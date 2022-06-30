Open House London, the chance to see inside hundreds of buildings across the whole of London is back again, and you can pre-order the annual guide at an early-bird price. The guide is not only an insight into the festival programme, it’s a snapshot of the people behind the places.

Designed to match the soon-to-be relaunched festival website, the rebooted guide still works on the same principles as the guides of years gone by: a physical thing that arrives through the post, that you can sift, skim and thumb through.It is divided into spotlit neighbourhoods and their highlights.

The festival programme then follows these neighbourhoods and is organised into five chapters based on borough boundaries.

If you order the guide before 1st August, then it’s available for £12.19. After that, the price rises to £13.99.

(prices inc the £2 postage added at the end of the checkout)

You can pre-order the guide from here.

This year the festival is running from the 8-21st of September with two full weekends of programming as well as the weekdays in between.

The main website listings will go live in August followed by a mad scramble to book all the best places, but purchasing the guide means you have something to carry around, and you’re supporting Open City which organises the event.