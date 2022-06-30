On four Thursday evenings this summer, St Paul’s Cathedral will stay open late into the evening so people can watch the setting sun from the Cathedral’s roof.

In addition to opening the main Cathedral and undercroft, you will be able to take the stairs up to the stone gallery that runs around the lower half of the Cathedral’s dome, and if feeling up to it, climb right up the inside to the Golden Gallery, the highest point open to the public.

The late openings are on the following Thursdays between 6.30pm-9.45pm.

If you want to climb the dome for the sunset, then time your ascent accordingly.

28th July (sunset at 8:50pm)

11th August (sunset at 8:30pm)

18th August (sunset at 8:20pm)

25th August (sunset at 8pm)

The last entry for the late openings will be 8.30pm and the last climb to the Dome Galleries is 8.45pm. Note that at the moment, the Whispering Gallery is closed.

Note, you are allowed to take photos inside the Cathedral, as well as from the top of the dome.

Entry is adults £18, Concessions £15, Children (6-17) £7.70, Families (2 adults) £43.70 and Families (1 adult) £30.70. Entry is free for existing Annual Pass holders with their valid card or pass, or for NHS staff.

To book a ticket, go here.

Also included with your ticket is their new exhibition, Jubilee: St Paul’s, the Monarch and the Changing World.