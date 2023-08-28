Next month, the London Transport Museum is hosting the final Depot Open Day event of 2023, offering the public an opportunity to explore behind the scenes of its working Museum store in Acton Town.

Normally closed to visitors, Depot Open Days are special themed events that allow the public to see the rest of the collection that’s not on display in the main Covent Garden museum.

At the ‘Transport & Stories’ Depot Open Days event, visitors can learn about the histories and stories of the city’s public transport network and about the lives of the people and passengers who have helped to shape it to this day.

Across the four-day event, visitors can:

Discover hidden design classics and art originals on a mini highlights tour of the Depot’s collections in the Poster Store (Thursday and Friday only) and Art Store (Saturday and Sunday only)

Take a tour of some London Underground stations – in miniature. Explore lifelike models of stations such as Acton Town, Aldwych and Piccadilly with the Hidden London team (Thursday and Friday only)

Listen to talks curated to ignite curiosity and provoke conversation. On Thursday and Friday themes reveal stories of London’s Transport network, past and present.

Climb aboard the London Transport Miniature Railway (Saturday and Sunday only, £1pp tickets sold separately on the day)

Have a go at being a train driver in a Victoria Line driving cab and learn how trains on the world’s first automatic railway keep their wheels turning. (Saturday and Sunday only)

Pit your wits against the Hidden London team, on hand to share Tube trivia at an interactive stall.

The ‘Transport and Stories’ Depot Open Days event takes place from 21st to 24th September 2023.

Adult tickets cost £17 and £8.50 for children. Children aged 3 and under go free.

Concessions are available including local resident tickets for residents of Ealing, Hounslow or Hillingdon.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

The nearest tube station is Acton Town on the District and Piccadilly lines.