A brand new work of video art has appeared on the Elizabeth line, at Tottenham Court Road station’s Dean Street entrance.

It’s quite large, but might be a tad difficult to spot unless you’re looking for it, as it’s on the side wall high above the escalators, so while less obtrusive than some artworks, is something you can point out when going past.

The artwork is by Douglas Gordon, where statements from Gordon’s previous works are translated into video format for the first time, with translations into a range of languages, reflecting and celebrating the diversity of surrounding Soho.

The looped video builds on Gordon’s text-based artworks that use short statements to make the viewer or listener speculate, including “I forgive you,” “Nothing will ever be the same” and “It’s better to know.” Undergroundoverheard puts these texts into video format for the first time.

The artwork, part of the Crossrail project, is lead-funded by property development company Almacantar and the City of London Corporation, and co-funded by property investment and development business Derwent London.

More than 280 million journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line since it opened in May 2022. Tottenham Court Road station has seen a significant increase in numbers of customers since it opened, with daily entries and exits frequently exceeding 200,000 at the end of 2023 with entries and exits peaking at more than 269,000 on Saturday 1st July 2023.

Infinite Accumulation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama will be the final piece of the Crossrail Art Programme, set to be installed later this year outside the Elizabeth line Liverpool Street station eastern ticket hall at Broadgate.

People will be able to see more artwork while travelling in London as six new artworks are set to launch on the Tube network this year as part of the Art on the Underground programme. This includes a series of artworks in the rotunda at Heathrow Terminal 4 Underground station in June by British artist and photographer Joy Gregory, a new sound work by Joe Namy with the Mayor of London’s Culture and Community Spaces at Risk programme in July, and a permanent mosaic work at historic St James’s Park station by artist duo Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings.