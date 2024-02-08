Hammersmith Bridge will re-open to cyclists, cargo bikes and e-scooters from Tuesday 13th February, but only for about ten weeks.

Hammersmith & Fulham council says that they’ve created a new two-way central lane across the bridge which means that cyclists will no longer have to dismount and walk their bikes across, which frees up the footways for pedestrians.

Motorbikes and mopeds will not be allowed to use the bridge and marshals will be on duty 24/7 to handle traffic management.

The decision to repair and reopen the carriageway comes because of a pause in stabilisation works on the Grade II* listed bridge. Completion of stabilisation had to be suspended due to the requirement for some refabricated steel plates for the pedestals, when damage caused to the bridge’s gantry by a boat carrying football fans made it difficult to carry out safety checks.

The accident in December caused significant damage to the bridge. A boat carrying West Ham United football fans to Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage severed the 130-metre-long steel gantry running under the bridge. This platform is required for maintenance workers to access the underside of the bridge.

The gantry is now being repaired and the new steel plates being fabricated. Until those works are completed and stabilisation can resume, the councils says its taken the opportunity to create a temporary central cycle lane on the bridge.

Cllr Sharon Holder, H&F Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, said: “We are committed to the full re-opening of Hammersmith Bridge to motor vehicles including buses, and we are doing all in our powers to deliver on that commitment. But we are a small local authority, and we must have the financial support of the DfT and Transport for London, as well as an agreement to fund our share via a toll.”