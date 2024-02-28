Irridescent arches and bubbles have appeared at the foot of the Leadenhall Building in the City, as a free public “experience” to visit.

Called Elysian Arcs, it may look familiar as a similar idea was installed last year in the same location, but that had more bubbles and fewer arches.

This year, the design studio, Atelier Sisu, took away some of the bubbles and created a number of large arches instead. Unfortunately, that means there are fewer spaces to take photos in, and as people really do want a photo, that can mean the one really good spot for photos can build up a mini-queue.

That niggle aside, it’s a bit of whimsy fun to enjoy if you’re in the area, and on my visit, the children were really enjoying it.

The installation is open at the Leadenhall Building on Leadenhall Street until Friday 15th March from 10am to 8pm. It’s a short walk from Bank or Liverpool Street stations.

Note, unlike last year, they’re fencing off the space around the installation, and there’s a bag check by security when you visit.