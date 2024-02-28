Irridescent arches and bubbles have appeared at the foot of the Leadenhall Building in the City, as a free public “experience” to visit.

Called Elysian Arcs, it may look familiar as a similar idea was installed last year in the same location, but that had more bubbles and fewer arches.

This year, the design studio, Atelier Sisu, took away some of the bubbles and created a number of large arches instead. Unfortunately, that means there are fewer spaces to take photos in, and as people really do want a photo, that can mean the one really good spot for photos can build up a mini-queue.

That niggle aside, it’s a bit of whimsy fun to enjoy if you’re in the area, and on my visit, the children were really enjoying it.

The installation is open at the Leadenhall Building on Leadenhall Street until Friday 15th March from 10am to 8pm. It’s a short walk from Bank or Liverpool Street stations.

Note, unlike last year, they’re fencing off the space around the installation, and there’s a bag check by security when you visit.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised