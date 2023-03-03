Over 300 new countdown displays are to be added to bus stops across outer London, and trials are to start with a new colour screen that offers more information than current bus time displays.

More than 300 additional signs will be in place in outer London boroughs by the end of the year, boosting the overall number of boards by 12 percent.

Transport for London (TfL) is also trialling a number of new screens on Route 63 between King’s Cross and Honor Oak. This trial reflects the growing demand for a wider range of real-time information and the new digital colour displays within bus shelters will give customers the same live bus arrival information that is offered on Countdown signs, alongside a variety of other live mapping and travel information including any disruptions and diversions.

Customers are given up-to-the-second information on bus delays and updates on the rest of the TfL network. Before boarding the bus, passengers can also view every stop that they’ll be taken to on their chosen route. In the future, these displays will be able to show the live location of all buses as they move along the route and even inform how busy it is on board.

TfL is also expanding trials of information displays which are attached onto the bus stop pole itself. The device is battery-powered and in greyscale, saving energy. It allows customers to view live bus arrival times, digital timetables and route maps, and the displays are mounted at a suitable height for wheelchair users.

Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “We know that customers highly value real-time information on when their next bus in coming. It helps them get where they need to be in the quickest time possible or lets them know they have time to nip into the shops. We are pleased to be able to install these new Countdown boards across the capital, as they have long proven to be popular with the millions of passengers that catch the bus each day.

“We are now looking at the next generation of technology, using the route 63 as a pilot. We are looking to transform the experience of how people get from A to B and make the network even more accessible. It is all part of our Bus Action Plan, which is aimed at increasing the number of people on buses, particularly in outer London. The million extra bus kilometres the Mayor has committed to, and our comprehensive travel information, will make the bus the natural choice when the ULEZ expands London-wide.”