Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show, originally a stage musical, then a famous movie, is back on stage, and coming to London.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

There is a flash sale on tickets for performances between 3rd to 21st May.

Prices start from £22, and there are various discounts which vary depending on the date, such as £46 seats offered for £33, £58 seats offered for £43 and £66 seats for £50.

The flash sale tickets can be booked from here until 6th March 2023.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The musical is showing at the Peacock Theatre near Holborn until 10th June.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre