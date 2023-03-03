Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show, originally a stage musical, then a famous movie, is back on stage, and coming to London.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

There is a flash sale on tickets for performances between 3rd to 21st May.

Prices start from £22, and there are various discounts which vary depending on the date, such as £46 seats offered for £33, £58 seats offered for £43 and £66 seats for £50.

The flash sale tickets can be booked from here until 6th March 2023.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The musical is showing at the Peacock Theatre near Holborn until 10th June.