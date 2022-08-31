Published by By Ian Mansfield History 1 Comment ↓

Archaeological works taking place on West Ruislip Golf Course where HS2 is preparing its tunnel boring machines have revealed over 45,000 years of history, and there’s now a walking trail to show off what’s been found and where.

Evidence of human activity in Hillingdon has been uncovered from the last Ice Age (when the climate was cooling ahead of the last glaciation) to 800-year-old medieval kilns and agriculture – which made use of the natural resources in Ruislip and its surrounding area.

All sorts of objects have been found when excavating the site, including items which were lost, such as worked stone tools – which can be hundreds of thousands of years old – jewellery and coins. Other items unearthed were sometimes deliberately buried, such as the Hillingdon Hoard, which is 2,000 years old.

A lot of objects found are simply items that people have thrown away, from 6,000-year-old broken pottery to food wrappers from the 1970s.

Although closed as a golf course at the moment, the public footpaths around the site are being kept open during construction, ensuring the public can continue to enjoy the green space.

Meanwhile, HS2 contractors – Skanska, Costain and STRABAG joint venture (SCS JV) – have created a map that helps people discover the archaeology that’s been uncovered.

The map can be downloaded here, and there’s a QR code on the map to watch a video about the excavations.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Andy T says:
    31 August 2022 at 7:51 pm

    If venturing over to Ruislip, the Coach and Horses pub can a good place to stop off at on the way home if you don’t mind a small detour via Ickenham for the return journey.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> History