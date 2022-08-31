Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Lincoln’s Inn, the 600 year old home of lawyers in central London is a large cluster of ancient buildings, and they are now offering guided tours of the estate.

(c) Lincoln’s Inn

Visitors are already able to walk around the precincts of the Inn and the Chapel during the week. but the Inn’s buildings are only open for organised tours. They used to offer regular tours, but these stopped in 2016 because of building work, then delays and the pandemic stopped them from restarting, so after a gap of 6 years, tours are available again.

The tour of the Inn will be led by a member of the Inn’s staff and will last around 90 minutes.  The estate comprises buildings from all 600 years of the Inn’s history, from late mediaeval to the recent building work.  Your guide will explain how this architectural legacy reflects both the continuity of the Inn’s purpose and the changing nature of life at the Bar.

Starting at the late-mediaeval Old Hall, your tour will take in the Chapel (whose foundation stone was laid by the poet John Donne), a late 17th-century London square, a palatial 18th-century set of chambers and the Great Hall complex opened by Queen Victoria in 1845.

The Chapel, Great Hall and Library are on the first-floor level and the tour involves quite a few steps and stairs.

The tours cost £15 per person and take place on alternate Tuesdays at 11am. You can book a tour from here.

Note, if you prefer a look around without a tour, then many areas of the Inn will be open to the public for free on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September from 10 am to 4pm as part of the London Open House Festival.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert