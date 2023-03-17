Published by By Ian Mansfield Museums No Comments ↓

Museums and galleries are recovering from the pandemic, with visitor numbers jumping last year, but still down by nearly a quarter on pre-pandemic numbers.

According to numbers from members of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA), the UK’s most visited attraction is outside London – as Windsor Great Park retained its outdoor appeal, but the rest of the top venues are all London based indoor museums and galleries.

The cost-of-living crisis was also reflected in the annual figures for 2022 with attractions that offer free entry to the main galleries reporting the strongest year-on-year growth in visits with a 183% increase. In comparison, those who charged admission just to walk through the doors experienced a 101% rise in visitors.

The most-visited indoor attraction and second most visited attraction overall was the Natural History Museum which saw its visitors nearly double over the previous year.

While moving to 3rd place (from 6th) was the British Museum which more than doubled its visitor numbers. In 4th place was Tate Modern which also doubled its visitors and moved from 7th place, while the Southbank Centre moved up 8 places to 5th with a 275% increase. The National Gallery saw a 274% increase and returned as one of the top 10 most-visited attractions and the Tower of London moved from 33rd place to 10th.

Among the largest percentage increases was new ALVA member, the Design Museum which saw a 515% increase to 511,863 visitors. Also in London, Westminster Abbey saw a 551% increase to 1.06 million visitors and rose 105 places to 21st and The Monument to The Great Fire of London had a 729% increase with 81,291 visitors.

Although the report doesn’t go into detail about why museums and galleries are suffering their own form of “long covid” in visitor numbers, it’s coincidental maybe that the strongest growth seems to be the venues that don’t insist on booking visitor tickets before visiting.

Although most encourage it still, and that may be a deterrent factor in people just casually popping in when passing by.

The top London venues

Rank Site Total Visits in 2022 Annual change
2022  2021
1 4 Natural History Museum 4,654,608 196%
2 6 The British Museum 4,097,253 209%
3 7 Tate Modern 3,883,160 202%
4 13 Southbank Centre 2,947,155 275%
5 15 The National Gallery 2,727,119 274%
6 11 V&A South Kensington 2,370,261 176%
7 8 Somerset House 2,346,580 138%
8 9 Science Museum 2,334,930 144%
9 33 Tower of London 2,020,121 284%
10 2 Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew 1,963,885 0%
11 18 Royal Museums Greenwich 1,628,580 137%
12 32 Royal Albert Hall 1,449,486 177%
13 73 St Paul’s Cathedral 1,193,888 329%
14 45 British Library 1,149,070 179%
15 126 Westminster Abbey 1,063,063 551%
16 17 ZSL London Zoo 1,045,289 51%
17 35 Tate Britain 913,395 74%
18 21 Horniman Museum and Gardens 790,067 21%
19 74 The Royal Opera House 697,001 151%
20 37 Royal Academy of Arts 695,968 48%
21 59 IWM London 684,909 114%
22 119 Tower Bridge 648,001 255%
23 82 Shakespeare’s Globe 629,330 148%
24 72 Old Royal Naval College 617,843 130%
25 49 Hampton Court Palace 527,899 40%
26 n/a the Design Museum 511,863 515%
27 163 Churchill War Rooms 438,092 360%
28 102 RAF Museum London 400,643 84%
29 138 Museum of London 381,211 161%
30 123 London Transport Museum 338,249 115%
31 n/a Wellcome Collection 300,213 208%
32 111 Kensington Palace 294,043 50%
33 179 Museum of London (Docklands) 206,337 180%
34 188 HMS Belfast 167,933 180%
35 166 Eltham Palace and Gardens 128,986 39%
36 155 WWT London 128,739 9%
37 255 The Monument to The Great Fire of London 81,291 729%
38 n/a Kenwood 71,877 234%
39 213 Guildhall Art Gallery and London’s Roman Ampitheatre 46,423 30%
