Museums and galleries are recovering from the pandemic, with visitor numbers jumping last year, but still down by nearly a quarter on pre-pandemic numbers.

According to numbers from members of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA), the UK’s most visited attraction is outside London – as Windsor Great Park retained its outdoor appeal, but the rest of the top venues are all London based indoor museums and galleries.

The cost-of-living crisis was also reflected in the annual figures for 2022 with attractions that offer free entry to the main galleries reporting the strongest year-on-year growth in visits with a 183% increase. In comparison, those who charged admission just to walk through the doors experienced a 101% rise in visitors.

The most-visited indoor attraction and second most visited attraction overall was the Natural History Museum which saw its visitors nearly double over the previous year.

While moving to 3rd place (from 6th) was the British Museum which more than doubled its visitor numbers. In 4th place was Tate Modern which also doubled its visitors and moved from 7th place, while the Southbank Centre moved up 8 places to 5th with a 275% increase. The National Gallery saw a 274% increase and returned as one of the top 10 most-visited attractions and the Tower of London moved from 33rd place to 10th.

Among the largest percentage increases was new ALVA member, the Design Museum which saw a 515% increase to 511,863 visitors. Also in London, Westminster Abbey saw a 551% increase to 1.06 million visitors and rose 105 places to 21st and The Monument to The Great Fire of London had a 729% increase with 81,291 visitors.

Although the report doesn’t go into detail about why museums and galleries are suffering their own form of “long covid” in visitor numbers, it’s coincidental maybe that the strongest growth seems to be the venues that don’t insist on booking visitor tickets before visiting.

Although most encourage it still, and that may be a deterrent factor in people just casually popping in when passing by.

The top London venues