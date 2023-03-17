A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Why are tube workers on strike? Left Foot Forward

Commuters in London faced lengthy delays due to travel disruption caused by strike action. Sky News

A council has been criticised after spending almost £1,500 of development money on a festival which celebrated the Northern line extension. South London Press

The, 13th March 2023, marks the 90th anniversary of one of several extensions of the Piccadilly line, with two new stations opening at Southgate and Oakwood. ianVisits

The Battle to Save London Underground Tribune

Commuters angry at Tube stations being closed despite strikes ending yesterday Metro

Transport for London (TfL) has appointed two consultants to review the design for the new Elephant & Castle station that’s currently under construction. ianVisits

TfL bosses launch investigation as photos reveal London Underground staff snoozing on the job during rush hour Daily Mail

Mainline / Overground

Rail services used by Huw Merriman, the Conservative rail minister, have been largely unaffected by the cuts made to Southeastern services – while £5 million cuts were made to Metro services in SE London, 853

A gazebo that was blown onto a train track has caused severe delays for Watford commuters. Watford Observer

London Paddington commuters face disruption again BBC News

High Speed 2 in Hillingdon Oobrien

HS2 not debated at Green Party conference Bright Green

‘We can’t have a partially abandoned building site,’ Camden leader tells Whitehall after HS2 delays Camden Citizen

A leaked document “blows apart” the Transport Secretary’s claims that extending HS2’s timetable will save money, Labour has said. Standard

Birds and their hatchling could get trapped and die if netting is installed under a South London Bridge, a resident has warned. Local London

Grimshaw has confirmed it will make redundancies after key parts of the multi-billion High Speed 2 (HS2) were put on hold due to budget concerns Architects Journal

Miscellaneous

Disabled Millwall fan visits all 272 tube stops to raise awareness about his condition ataxia Southwark News

A bid to win compensation for rail passengers who “paid twice” for journeys from central London is set for a key court hearing next week. Standard

Searcys Brasserie at St Pancras International train station has launched a Railway Express Menu to cater for commuters at the busy travel terminal, giving guests the option to enjoy a two-course meal in 45 minutes or three courses in an hour. Food Service

Sitting next to Epping tube station, the former railway signal room has recently been converted into a museum, with working signal levers, and a heritage train that’s currently being restored. ianVisits

Network Rail Chair Peter Hendy has taken a top position on the board of the Heritage Railway Association (HRA), the trade body that serves Britain’s steam railways, tourist trains, tramways and cliff lifts. Rail Advent

Trainline’s net annual sales leapt by 72% over the past year to £4.3 billion, despite the waves of rail strikes that hit Britain by up to £6 million a day. Punchline

Christopher Carey speaks with Rikesh Shah, Transport for London’s former Head of Open Innovation, about his career to date and the new position he’s taking up at the Cities Today Institute. Cities Today

Luther: The Fallen Sun Shot Scenes In The ‘Ghost Tunnels’ Of The London Underground Slash Film

And finally: More than 40 people are rowing the length of London’s newest Tube Line to raise money for Comic Relief. BBC News

The image above is from March 2014: The crazy plan to divert the Bakerloo Line to Bank Station