Part of the Northern and Central lines on the London Underground now have mobile phone coverage for Virgin Media O2 customers.

The Central line between Holland Park and Queensway, and the Northern line between Archway and Kentish Town are now live for phone coverage in the stations and tunnels for Virgin Media O2 customers.

The service supports both mobile data and voice, although realistically as anyone who travels on the tube knows, it’s far too noisy for voice calls and most people spend their time staring at their phones using the mobile data to get onto websites and apps.

This follows from those sections of the tube network being switched on for EE and Vodafone customers last December. This leaves just Three UK to join, and that’s expected to happen imminently.

There are also 4G services for all four networks on the Jubilee Line between Canning Town and Westminster stations after services went live in 2020 as part of earlier work carried out with TfL and other mobile operators.

The implications for the virtual operators (MVNOs) that piggyback on the four big networks will be for them to decide separately.

The rollout is part of a wider project with Transport for London (TfL) and BAI Communications to bring full mobile connectivity to London Underground stations and tunnels. The aim is to deliver full coverage on the tube and Elizabeth line by the end of 2024.

Final testing is also underway at some of central London’s busiest tube stations, including Camden Town, Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road, to enable them to start offering mobile coverage shortly.

BAI’s network will also host the Home Office’s Emergency Services Network (ESN), which will replace the existing Airwave system currently used by London’s emergency response teams.