A new timetable for the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) has been announced that should see more frequent trains from later this month. Transport for London (TfL) said that the change is being delivered by redistributing existing resources to better support how customers use the DLR – particularly now the Elizabeth line has opened.
The ability to run more trains is being delivered by running shorter trains at times. So instead of, for example, 12 trains per hour with 3 carriages, they could run, for example, 18 trains with two carriages instead. There are parts of the DLR where there can be lengthy waits between trains, so in theory, journeys will be faster because there’s less waiting around on platforms for a train that previously only ran once every 10 minutes.
TfL says that by running shorter trains more often they will be able to increase capacity on the network as a whole, and they say that the changes are aligned with changes to how the DLR is used, with more off-peak travel and less commuter traffic.
The main changes include:
Stratford to Canary Wharf
Weekday peak – services will run every 4 minutes rather than the current 6-7 minutes
For example – Stratford to Canary Wharf 8am to 8:30am
|Current timetable
|New timetable
|08:01
|08:03
|08:07
|08:07
|08:13
|08:11
|08:15
|08:15
|08:26
|08:19
|08:32
|08:23
|08:27
Daytime and early evening – services will run every 5 minutes rather than every 10 minutes
For example – Stratford to Canary Wharf 8pm to 8:30pm
|Current timetable
|New timetable
|20:07
|20:02
|20:17
|20:07
|20:27
|20:12
|20:17
|20:22
|20:27
Stratford to Lewisham via Canary Wharf
Weekday morning peak – every other train from Stratford will continue past Canary Wharf to Lewisham providing a service every 2-4 minutes between Canary Wharf and Lewisham.
Canning Town to Beckton
The Canning Town to Beckton shuttle is being reintroduced during the off-peak and is being introduced for the first time during the peak. The shuttle will complement existing services meaning a service will operate on the route every 4 minutes during the morning and evening weekday peaks, currently every 8 minutes, and every 5 minutes during off-peak daytimes throughout the week, instead of every 10 minutes.
For example – Beckton to Canning Town 8am-8:30am
|Current timetable
|New timetable
|08:04
|08:00
|08:12
|08:06
|08:20
|08:08
|08:28
|08:14
|08:16
|08:22
|08:30
Improved services in the evening and at weekends
The timetable change will mean more frequent services will run for longer in the evening and on weekends. For example, on weekday evenings, Bank-Lewisham services will run every 5 minutes rather than every 10 minutes.
Tom Page, TfL’s General Manager for the DLR, said: “It is fantastic to see customers regularly using the DLR again and we want to make sure the timetable provides the best possible service. The changes will help our customers complete their journeys more quickly and easily.”
The new timetable comes into effect from Monday 26th September.
The timetable examples given above are based on the journey planner that can be found on TfL’s website.
The Canning Town to Beckton train is very handy because if you come from Stratford International DLR to Canning Town you don’t have to change three levels (one down, two up) to finish your trip to Beckton.
New tube trains are much better than the old ones
Interestingly the press release says “All DLR routes will benefit from more frequent services” yet makes no mention of Stratford Int-Woolwich. That suggests something will happen but not on the scale of the news they’ve announced. Maybe a handful of extra peak trains? Or it’s been slightly misleadingly written and they just mean the particular lines they’ve announced.
Doesn’t mention it because no significant changes are happening – I checked. And the Woolwich branch doesn’t need it, as the Elizabeth line has soaked up so much of the demand.