A new timetable for the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) has been announced that should see more frequent trains from later this month. Transport for London (TfL) said that the change is being delivered by redistributing existing resources to better support how customers use the DLR – particularly now the Elizabeth line has opened.

The ability to run more trains is being delivered by running shorter trains at times. So instead of, for example, 12 trains per hour with 3 carriages, they could run, for example, 18 trains with two carriages instead. There are parts of the DLR where there can be lengthy waits between trains, so in theory, journeys will be faster because there’s less waiting around on platforms for a train that previously only ran once every 10 minutes.

TfL says that by running shorter trains more often they will be able to increase capacity on the network as a whole, and they say that the changes are aligned with changes to how the DLR is used, with more off-peak travel and less commuter traffic.

The main changes include:

Stratford to Canary Wharf

Weekday peak – services will run every 4 minutes rather than the current 6-7 minutes

For example – Stratford to Canary Wharf 8am to 8:30am

Current timetable New timetable 08:01 08:03 08:07 08:07 08:13 08:11 08:15 08:15 08:26 08:19 08:32 08:23 08:27

Daytime and early evening – services will run every 5 minutes rather than every 10 minutes

For example – Stratford to Canary Wharf 8pm to 8:30pm

Current timetable New timetable 20:07 20:02 20:17 20:07 20:27 20:12 20:17 20:22 20:27

Stratford to Lewisham via Canary Wharf

Weekday morning peak – every other train from Stratford will continue past Canary Wharf to Lewisham providing a service every 2-4 minutes between Canary Wharf and Lewisham.

Canning Town to Beckton

The Canning Town to Beckton shuttle is being reintroduced during the off-peak and is being introduced for the first time during the peak. The shuttle will complement existing services meaning a service will operate on the route every 4 minutes during the morning and evening weekday peaks, currently every 8 minutes, and every 5 minutes during off-peak daytimes throughout the week, instead of every 10 minutes.

For example – Beckton to Canning Town 8am-8:30am

Current timetable New timetable 08:04 08:00 08:12 08:06 08:20 08:08 08:28 08:14 08:16 08:22 08:30

Improved services in the evening and at weekends

The timetable change will mean more frequent services will run for longer in the evening and on weekends. For example, on weekday evenings, Bank-Lewisham services will run every 5 minutes rather than every 10 minutes.

Tom Page, TfL’s General Manager for the DLR, said: “It is fantastic to see customers regularly using the DLR again and we want to make sure the timetable provides the best possible service. The changes will help our customers complete their journeys more quickly and easily.”

The new timetable comes into effect from Monday 26th September.

The timetable examples given above are based on the journey planner that can be found on TfL’s website.