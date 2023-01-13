Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

This coming Monday, Frameless, a large basement space at Marble Arch filled with video animated versions of grand master paintings will be free to visit.

There are four rooms, each themed, and you wander between them taking in as much or little as you want. The video loops, and it takes about 20 minutes for each room to return to the point where you walked in. Along with the videos, suitable music adds atmosphere — from delicate tunes to ear thumbing noise for others.

It’s quite impressive as an experience though.

Standard timed entry tickets usually start from £25 for adults and £15 for children (5-17) during weekdays — but on Monday 16th January, entry will be free of charge.

Frameless is shamelessly jumping on the false claims about blue Monday, but whatever their motivation, it’s free entry to a quite enjoyable experience.

A visit to Frameless is not unlike stepping inside Disney’s Fantasia.

Free tickets for Monday 16th January are available between 10am-5pm and need to be booked from here.

Note that the booking form defaults to 2 tickets, so be sure to make sure you select the correct number of tickets that you want.

There are also four “child friendly” slots at 10am, 10:30am, 2:30pm and 3pm, so either to be aimed for if you have children, or maybe avoided if you don’t.

Only tickets booked in advance will be accepted and tickets will be redeemed on a first-come, first served-basis.

