A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube station changes over the past decade Diamond Geezer
Part of the Bakerloo line and London Overground to close for 9-days next month ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Elizabeth line strike: Union urges Sadiq Khan to intervene in pay row Standard
Mainline / Overground
Catford station commuters ‘struggling’ as lift repairs months overdue South London Press
Commuter wants ‘an hour of their life back’ as Herts village cut from fast route to London HertsLive
Nine-day Portsmouth to London Waterloo line closure for essential upgrades at Haslemere Liphook Herald
Miscellaneous
Sadiq Khan urges government to continue investing in future TfL projects CityAM
A new footbridge has opened at Southall that also offers excellent views across the Great Western Main Line railway. ianVisits
In a quest to portray the capital city over one year, Amadeus Long went to all 272 Tube stations to photograph their environs – but he walked it RIBA Journal (£)
For some in the UK he is The Grinch behind rail strikes that stole Christmas, yet others praise him for helping a crisis-hit workforce. France24
Network Rail paid £2,000 for Michael Portillo to record messages at King’s Cross Mirror
John Vane’s London Stories: Sleeping man at Brixton station OnLondon
And finally: No Trousers Tube Ride: Trouserless travellers take to Tube for event BBC News
The image above is from January 2011: Hobbs End tube station – made from Lego
