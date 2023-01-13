A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube station changes over the past decade Diamond Geezer

Part of the Bakerloo line and London Overground to close for 9-days next month ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line strike: Union urges Sadiq Khan to intervene in pay row Standard

Mainline / Overground

Catford station commuters ‘struggling’ as lift repairs months overdue South London Press

Commuter wants ‘an hour of their life back’ as Herts village cut from fast route to London HertsLive

Nine-day Portsmouth to London Waterloo line closure for essential upgrades at Haslemere Liphook Herald

Miscellaneous

Sadiq Khan urges government to continue investing in future TfL projects CityAM

A new footbridge has opened at Southall that also offers excellent views across the Great Western Main Line railway. ianVisits

In a quest to portray the capital city over one year, Amadeus Long went to all 272 Tube stations to photograph their environs – but he walked it RIBA Journal (£)

For some in the UK he is The Grinch behind rail strikes that stole Christmas, yet others praise him for helping a crisis-hit workforce. France24

Network Rail paid £2,000 for Michael Portillo to record messages at King’s Cross Mirror

John Vane’s London Stories: Sleeping man at Brixton station OnLondon

And finally: No Trousers Tube Ride: Trouserless travellers take to Tube for event BBC News

The image above is from January 2011: Hobbs End tube station – made from Lego