This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Traces of E.Coli found on Central Line and Victoria Line seats Waltham Forest Echo

Happy 40th Birthday to the Bakerloo line. Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line

Transport for London (TfL) has awarded a contract to Telent to upgrade fire safety capabilities at Canary Wharf Elizabeth Line station. RTM

Around the back of Bond Street station is a tall ventilation shaft built for the Elizabeth line, and little noticed is that it’s also a work of art. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

London commuters are being “failed” by train companies after new figures showed punctuality has dipped significantly at major operators in the capital. CityAM

New GWR timetable means return of ‘SuperFast’ trains from London to Cardiff Rhiwbina Info

Frustration after Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line suspended two days in a row Waltham Forest Echo

Network Rail Finsbury Park to Ally Pally tree cutting plan opposed Tottenham Independent

Trains in and out of London Euston suspended after fatality on tracks LBC

Eurostar will keep its monopoly on the Channel Tunnel for at least the next four years as Brexit red tape delays the launch of a rival service. CityAM

Miscellaneous

Off-peak Friday fares trial on London transport ends BBC News

A London Ambulance Service paramedic who jumped onto Tube tracks to help restrain a violent passenger armed with a weapon has been awarded a police commendation for his bravery. London Ambulance Service

Man imprisoned after pushing and kicking ticket inspector at Paddington Tube station Standard

TfL’s latest railway upgrades: New trains, signalling, and station enhancements detailed ianVisits

An investigation into the conduct of Metropolitan Police officers is not going to be carried out following the death of a man who ran onto Tube tracks during a police pursuit. BBC News

Nia Archives is set to perform on a train as she heads to the Glastonbury Festival, and you could be on board with her Music Radar

If you have very deep pockets and fancy living in a railway station for the dead, then the Necropolis Station in Waterloo is currently up for sale. ianVisits

And finally: Illustration student has drawings published in new book about the Tube UCA

The image is from a JUne 2016 article: A disused railway line – the Belmont Trail