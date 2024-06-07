This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Traces of E.Coli found on Central Line and Victoria Line seats Waltham Forest Echo
Happy 40th Birthday to the Bakerloo line. Diamond Geezer
Elizabeth line
Transport for London (TfL) has awarded a contract to Telent to upgrade fire safety capabilities at Canary Wharf Elizabeth Line station. RTM
Around the back of Bond Street station is a tall ventilation shaft built for the Elizabeth line, and little noticed is that it’s also a work of art. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
London commuters are being “failed” by train companies after new figures showed punctuality has dipped significantly at major operators in the capital. CityAM
New GWR timetable means return of ‘SuperFast’ trains from London to Cardiff Rhiwbina Info
Frustration after Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line suspended two days in a row Waltham Forest Echo
Network Rail Finsbury Park to Ally Pally tree cutting plan opposed Tottenham Independent
Trains in and out of London Euston suspended after fatality on tracks LBC
Eurostar will keep its monopoly on the Channel Tunnel for at least the next four years as Brexit red tape delays the launch of a rival service. CityAM
Miscellaneous
Off-peak Friday fares trial on London transport ends BBC News
A London Ambulance Service paramedic who jumped onto Tube tracks to help restrain a violent passenger armed with a weapon has been awarded a police commendation for his bravery. London Ambulance Service
Man imprisoned after pushing and kicking ticket inspector at Paddington Tube station Standard
TfL’s latest railway upgrades: New trains, signalling, and station enhancements detailed ianVisits
An investigation into the conduct of Metropolitan Police officers is not going to be carried out following the death of a man who ran onto Tube tracks during a police pursuit. BBC News
Nia Archives is set to perform on a train as she heads to the Glastonbury Festival, and you could be on board with her Music Radar
If you have very deep pockets and fancy living in a railway station for the dead, then the Necropolis Station in Waterloo is currently up for sale. ianVisits
And finally: Illustration student has drawings published in new book about the Tube UCA
The image is from a JUne 2016 article: A disused railway line – the Belmont Trail
