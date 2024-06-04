Around the back of Bond Street station is a tall ventilation shaft built for the Elizabeth line, and little noticed is that it’s also a work of art.

Cascading down the side of the terracotta cladding around the three shafts are a series of falling leaves — and this is Anatomy of Time by Clare Twomey. The falling leaves are inspired by the plants that would have been seen along the banks of the River Tyburn long before the river was buried under the mass of buildings that make up central London.

Cascading down in order are:

  • Periwinkle
  • Wild Clary
  • Gypsy Rose
  • Soapwort
  • Ivy

The design has indented the leaf patterns into the terracotta cladding so that the sun will cast regularly changing shadows within the edges of the leaves. Slightly harder to notice unless pointed out is also that the inside edge of the leafs have been glazed to give them a sharper visual edge, also each leaf has a slightly different colour glaze, which are based on the colours of the plants they’re from.

It’s a subtle hint of art on a tall wall that would otherwise have been quite nice but also quite bland. It softens the effect just enough to be pleasing without being overly in your face.

It’s public art you could walk past for years without even noticing, but delights when you finally see it.

It’s visible on Gilbert Street, around the back of the Bond Street exit from the Elizabeth line station.

One extra thing, which is not visible, is that about halfway up the tower are two large access doors into the ventilation shaft — to be opened in a few decades when the motors need replacing.

Location map and local interesting places
One comment
  1. Hazel Morgan says:
    4 June 2024 at 11:59 am

    Thanks ever so much for this, Ian – next time I visit the coffee shop (Higgins) round the corner I’ll look out for it.

    Reply

