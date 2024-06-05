If you want to know what railway upgrades Transport for London (TfL) has been carrying out in recent months, a summary can be compiled from the latest Commissioners Report for the board.

The report will be discussed at TfL’s board meeting on Wednesday 12th June, but ahead of that, here is a summary of recent railway upgrades within TfL.

DLR

To date, 30 new DLR trains have been built and are in various stages of testing.

The new sidings at Beckton Depot are due to be ready for use in the summer. To enable the new trains to operate, power works have also been completed on three DLR routes.

TfL has also issued the tender for the design and build of the further expansion to the sidings at Beckton Depot. This is required to stable the additional 11 trains that were added to the previous order.

Elizabeth line

The latest signalling system software upgrade was commissioned on Sunday 2nd June 2024.

Piccadilly line

The construction of three new stabling and reversing sidings at Northfields is substantially complete, with final commissioning planned for the autumn.

Blackwall DLR station

Works to construct a second entrance at Blackwall Station have progressed with the piling now completed.

Colindale station

For the forthcoming rebuild, the 10-day blockade of the Northern line in early April between Edgware and Golders Green saw the erection of a tower crane and the installation of 36 piles at platform level.

North Acton station

TfL has secured £3.2m for North Acton station from a nearby development. This is the biggest single contribution to the station so far and takes the total developer funding pot to over £7.5m for capacity and step-free access improvements.

Surrey Quays station

For the construction of the second entrance, piling works on platform 2 are now complete, and they have started installing the drainage and platform superstructure. On platform 1, the installation of the platform superstructure began over the Easter period, and supporting signalling works also took place. Works remain on track to be completed in early 2026.

West Hampstead station

TfL has secured £10 million in property developer funding towards step-free access improvements at the station.