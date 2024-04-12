This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Replacement services for the Northern line due to repeated closures this year have been blasted as “chaotic” as nearly 200 people were left waiting for buses. Local Times

A Tube driver who opened the doors on the wrong side of the station was unfairly dismissed but will not receive compensation. Personnel Today

Woman who was harassed on Victoria Line calls for staffed platforms Waltham Forest Echo

Elizabeth line

The Government has been urged to fund new trains for the Elizabeth line between London and the South East in a move that could protect 100s of jobs in Derby. MSN

Mainline / Overground

TfL reveals plan to reduce rush-hour overcrowding on London Overground trains through Edmonton Enfield Dispatch

Derailed freight train causes disruption between Reading and London Paddington Slough Express

HS2 reaches peak tunnelling activity with final west London TBM launch ianVisits

Southern Rail services have been “heavily impacted” after a major electricity supply failure. BBC News

Balfour Beatty has brought in major project specialist Steve O’Sullivan as project director for its HS2 Old Oak Common station project joint venture. Construction Enquirer

Network Rail to deploy AI-powered ‘crowd monitoring’ at Waterloo station Public Technology

Plans for a major redevelopment of Norwood Junction station in south London have been put on hold as it’s no longer considered a priority project. ianVisits

The leader of Shropshire Council has written to the transport secretary calling for the county’s direct rail link to London to be reinstated. BBC News

DLR

Some DLR services to be short-formed ahead of introduction of new trains British Trams News

Miscellaneous

The Green Party plans to introduce a flat fare on London Underground and Overground, its mayoral candidate says. BBC News

Transport for London is collecting big money from tobacco firms advertising on the tube network, Islington Tribune

Woman ‘punches random person’ on Bakerloo line Tube train while shocked passengers look on Mirrror

A brewer has released a London Underground-themed beer range and an exclusive London Craft Beer tube map. ianVisits

Commuter Lola Browne was left horrified after a fellow tube passenger massaged their partner’s bare feet on public transport — and people have branded the behaviour ‘disgusting’ Daily Star

London Underground workers have commemorated the fourth anniversary of the death of Tube worker Belly Mujinga, who died from Covid-19 after being spat at by a customer. Morning Star

Hundreds of Just Stop Oil-linked youth plan to cripple London’s Tube network with week-long attacks Standard

E-bike explodes at train station sending flames flying across platform Metro

A pregnant woman has sparked a debate after sharing footage of her stood on a busy tube at 33 weeks pregnant as it took 10 minutes for other passengers to offer her a seat. Express

And finally: For over thirty years, a dead rabbit has hung inside Seven Sisters tube station, and thousands of people walk past it every day without noticing. ianVisits

The image is from a April 2019 article: It’s the 40th anniversary of the Jubilee line opening